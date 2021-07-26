checkAd

Former Coinbase UK CEO Zeeshan Feroz joins Bit2Me

Bit2me: Former Coinbase UK CEO Zeeshan Feroz joins Bit2Me

Former Coinbase UK CEO Zeeshan Feroz joins Bit2Me

Feroz will join the company founded by Leif Ferreira and Andrei Manuel as a Strategy Advisor. With this recent incorporation, the company aims to position itself as the new number one exchange in Europe.

Madrid

Spanish cryptocurrency platform Bit2Me announces the addition of Zeeshan Feroz as a strategic advisor to its team. The executive, who was responsible for establishing and growing Coinbase's business outside the US, will bring his extensive experience in the cryptocurrency and finance sector. Along with Bit2Me founders Leif Ferreira and Andrei Manuel, Feroz aims to position the company as the first leading Spanish exchange in Europe.

Coinbase, headquartered in San Francisco (USA), is the largest player in crypto trading and offers crypto and fiat currency exchange in more than 30 countries, and storage and digital asset management in 190 other countries. Last April, Coinbase went public with a nearly $100 billion valuation.

During his time at Coinbase,Zeeshan helped the business establish a strong operational base in Europe and become the leading provider for crypto services to retail and institutional customers globally.

Previously, Zeeshan held several leadership roles including Global Head of Payments at crowdfunding firm Tilt.com since acquired by Airbnb and VP of Sales at Paysafe Group.

The signing of Zeeshan is a milestone for the Spanish cryptocurrency sector and signals the exponential growth that the vibrant ecosystem is experiencing, as well as Bit2Me's ability to attract talent. To date, the company has hired more than a hundred workers and expects to add as many employees as possible in 2022. In addition, Bit2Me has nearly 250,000 customers in more than 100 countries.

Bit2Me has more than 20 services to buy, sell and manage track of its 67 virtual currencies and euros, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, or Polkadot, among many others. One of the latest products the company has announced is Bit2Me Pay, a new free and instant cryptocurrency and euro transfer service that works via email or phone number. In addition, Bit2Me plans to launch more products this year to increase its offer and establish itself as the best cryptocurrency suite in Europe.

