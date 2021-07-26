checkAd

Share repurchase programme

The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement 1,780,631 287.76 512,403,242
19 July 2021 19,000 293.93 5,584,702
20 July 2021 20,100 293.62 5,901,816
21 July 2021 14,600 297.23 4,339,492
22 July 2021 14,500 301.01 4,364,707
23 July 2021 14,900 297.18 4,427,992
Accumulated under the programme 1,863,731 288.14 537,021,953

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 1,863,731 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.57% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment





