* The stated lengths in meters are downhole core lengths and not true widths. True widths will be calculated once more drilling can confirm the exact geometry of the quartz-sulphides system. ** Readers are cautioned that Portable XRF (X-Ray Fluorescence) spot counts are not equivalent to laboratory assays; they give an indication of the presence of certain metal elements in the drill core. The Portable XRF instrument can detect Gold but not as accurately as assays and does detect the geochemical pathfinder elements such as Silver, Copper, Zinc, Lead and Tungsten that are commonly associated with gold. Assay results are pending.

Goliath Intersects 78 Meters of Quartz-Sulphide Veining, Brecciation and Associated Alteration in Third Drill Hole (Gd21-003) at the Surebet Zone, Golden Triangle B.C.

The third drill hole, GD21-003 (165 m, 220°/-70°) intersected 78.0 meters* of quartz-sulphide veining, brecciation and associated alteration from 49.0 to 127.0 meters (link to images);The 53.5 meter* interval from 49.0 m to 102.5 m is similar in …



