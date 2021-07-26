checkAd

Goliath Intersects 78 Meters of Quartz-Sulphide Veining, Brecciation and Associated Alteration in Third Drill Hole (Gd21-003) at the Surebet Zone, Golden Triangle B.C.

  • The third drill hole, GD21-003 (165 m, 220°/-70°) intersected 78.0 meters* of quartz-sulphide veining, brecciation and associated alteration from 49.0 to 127.0 meters (link to images);

  • The 53.5 meter* interval from 49.0 m to 102.5 m is similar in appearance to the mineralized intercepts of GD21-001 and GD21-002, containing 10% to 30% quartz vein stockwork which hosts pyrrhotite, sphalerite, galena, chalcopyrite, argentiferous tetrahedrite** and possibly argentite** and electrum** (link to images);

  • Goliath’s Portable XRF spot counts of possible argentite** returned over 5000 g/t Silver (link to images);

  • The upper bounding quartz-sulphide vein in GD21-003 is located approximately 50 meters down-dip of the top of mineralization in GD21-002, while the lower bounding quartz-sulphide vein is 85 meters down-dip of the base of the GD-21-002 intercept;

  • The upper quartz-sulphide vein is intersected 37 meters below surface of the southernmost Cliff Showing, where a 2019, angular fresh float grab sample returned 967.99 g/t Gold Equivalent or AuEq (29.72 oz/t Gold, 97.19 oz/t Silver). The occurrence system remains open in all directions (link to image);

  • The top of the quartz-sulphide vein intercept in GD21-003 is located 250 meters south of the Lower Waterfall Showing, where 2020 channel cuts assayed 13.05 g/t AuEq over 15.1 meters;

  • A fourth hole (GD21-004) is currently being drilled to the south from the same drill pad as GD21-001, -002 and -003 is projected to intersect the Surebet mineralized shear zone;

  • Additional fan drilling is planned for the adjacent Lower and Upper Waterfall, Main, Central and North Rubble Showings of the Surebet Zone, testing an along an exposed at surface strike length of 1000 meters. The second phase of the 2021 drill campaign will include step-back holes to test the mineralized structure to a down-dip extent of 500 meters; and

  • Up to ~5,000 meters of drilling are planned and will target the extensive high grade gold-silver discovery from the exposed quartz-sulphide and sulphide occurrences along strike and to depth (link to video).

    • * The stated lengths in meters are downhole core lengths and not true widths. True widths will be calculated once more drilling can confirm the exact geometry of the quartz-sulphides system.
    ** Readers are cautioned that Portable XRF (X-Ray Fluorescence) spot counts are not equivalent to laboratory assays; they give an indication of the presence of certain metal elements in the drill core. The Portable XRF instrument can detect Gold but not as accurately as assays and does detect the geochemical pathfinder elements such as Silver, Copper, Zinc, Lead and Tungsten that are commonly associated with gold. Assay results are pending.

