checkAd

Cornish Metals Files Technical Report for the South Crofty Tin Project Mineral Resource Update on Sedar

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 08:00  |  46   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V / AIM: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has filed a technical report pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 – Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) for the South Crofty Tin Project, Cornwall, United Kingdom under Cornish Metals’ profile on Sedar (www.sedar.com). The Company’s news release dated June 9, 2021 summarizes the mineral resource estimate.

The technical report, titled “South Crofty Tin Project Mineral Resource Update” (the “Technical Report”) was prepared by AMC Consultants (UK) Ltd on behalf of Cornish Metals and was co-authored by Nicholas Szebor, CGeol (London), EurGeol, FGS and Robert Chesher, FAusIMM (CP). All of the co-authors of the Technical Report are independent of Cornish Metals, meet the definition of a “Qualified Person” under NI 43-101 and have consented to the disclosure in Cornish Metals’ June 9, 2021 news release which describes the updated mineral resource estimate for the South Crofty Tin Project.

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals completed the acquisition of the South Crofty tin and United Downs copper / tin projects, plus additional mineral rights located in Cornwall, UK, in July 2016 (see Company news release dated July 12, 2016). The additional mineral rights cover an area of approximately 15,000 hectares and are distributed throughout Cornwall. Some of these mineral rights cover old mines that were historically worked for copper, tin, zinc, and tungsten.

The South Crofty project covers the former producing South Crofty tin mine located beneath the towns of Pool and Camborne, Cornwall. South Crofty mine closed in 1998 following over 400 years of continuous production. Since acquiring the project in 2016, Cornish Metals has completed and published maiden NI 43-101 mineral resources for South Crofty using the vast archive of historical production data and more recent drilling completed between 2007 and 2013. In 2017, Cornish Metals completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment that demonstrated the economic viability of re-opening the mine. Additionally, Cornish Metals has undertaken extensive pilot-scale water treatment trials and successfully applied for and received the necessary environmental permits to abstract, treat and discharge mine water in order to dewater the mine. Planning permissions for the operation of the mine and re-development of the surface facilities have been secured and construction of the water treatment plant foundations commenced. The dewatering pumps, variable speed drives and new high-voltage power supply have been delivered to site.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cornish Metals Files Technical Report for the South Crofty Tin Project Mineral Resource Update on Sedar VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V / AIM: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has filed a technical report pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 – Standards …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denali Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with the Lysosomal Storage Disease Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Kvika banki hf.: Preliminary financial results for Q2 2021 – net earnings before tax estimated to be ISK 3,550 – ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Basilea’s partner Asahi Kasei Pharma prepares NDA filing for the marketing authorization of ...
Sustained operational and financial performance in a still active competitive environment
Basierend auf positiven Phase-3-Ergebnissen bereitet Basileas Partner Asahi Kasei Pharma die ...
Philips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.2 billion, with 9% comparable sales growth; net income amounts ...
Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board