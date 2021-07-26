Cornish Metals Files Technical Report for the South Crofty Tin Project Mineral Resource Update on Sedar

The technical report, titled “South Crofty Tin Project Mineral Resource Update” (the “Technical Report”) was prepared by AMC Consultants (UK) Ltd on behalf of Cornish Metals and was co-authored by Nicholas Szebor, CGeol (London), EurGeol, FGS and Robert Chesher, FAusIMM (CP). All of the co-authors of the Technical Report are independent of Cornish Metals, meet the definition of a “Qualified Person” under NI 43-101 and have consented to the disclosure in Cornish Metals’ June 9, 2021 news release which describes the updated mineral resource estimate for the South Crofty Tin Project.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V / AIM: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has filed a technical report pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 – Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) for the South Crofty Tin Project, Cornwall, United Kingdom under Cornish Metals’ profile on Sedar (www.sedar.com). The Company’s news release dated June 9, 2021 summarizes the mineral resource estimate.

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals completed the acquisition of the South Crofty tin and United Downs copper / tin projects, plus additional mineral rights located in Cornwall, UK, in July 2016 (see Company news release dated July 12, 2016). The additional mineral rights cover an area of approximately 15,000 hectares and are distributed throughout Cornwall. Some of these mineral rights cover old mines that were historically worked for copper, tin, zinc, and tungsten.

The South Crofty project covers the former producing South Crofty tin mine located beneath the towns of Pool and Camborne, Cornwall. South Crofty mine closed in 1998 following over 400 years of continuous production. Since acquiring the project in 2016, Cornish Metals has completed and published maiden NI 43-101 mineral resources for South Crofty using the vast archive of historical production data and more recent drilling completed between 2007 and 2013. In 2017, Cornish Metals completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment that demonstrated the economic viability of re-opening the mine. Additionally, Cornish Metals has undertaken extensive pilot-scale water treatment trials and successfully applied for and received the necessary environmental permits to abstract, treat and discharge mine water in order to dewater the mine. Planning permissions for the operation of the mine and re-development of the surface facilities have been secured and construction of the water treatment plant foundations commenced. The dewatering pumps, variable speed drives and new high-voltage power supply have been delivered to site.