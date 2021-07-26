checkAd

Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD Study

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 08:00  |  61   |   |   

Press Release

26 July 2021

Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD Study 

-- Independent Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB) issues positive opinion on safety for ilixadencel in combination with Keytruda --

Immunicum AB (publ) today announced that the independent Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the Phase Ib/II ILIAD study completed its assessment of the Phase Ib part of the ILIAD trial, evaluating the Company’s off-the-shelf, cell-based immune primer ilixadencel in combination with anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in different cancer indications. The positive opinion by the DSMB was based on the absence of material safety issues during the trial and is the first confirmation of safety for the use of ilixadencel in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor. 

“The DSMB’s positive recommendation reaffirms our confidence that ilixadencel is a safe compound with a good combination profile,” said Jeroen Rovers, Chief Medical Officer at Immunicum. “Following the combination with tyrosine kinase inhibitors in renal cell carcinoma in the MERECA trial, this is the first time we have received the validation of safety and feasibility of ilixadencel in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, specifically the PD-1 inhibitor pembrolizumab. Today’s validation underscores the broad opportunities represented by our pipeline of innovative immuno-oncology approaches. We are looking forward to the longer-term results of the Phase Ib part which we expect later this year and will provide further guidance on our clinical development planning before the end of 2021.”

The Phase Ib/II ILIAD combination trial includes patients who are eligible for pembrolizumab therapy in its approved label by the FDA, which includes, among others, the tumor types head- and neck squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer and gastric and gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. In the Phase Ib portion, 21 patients were treated with four different dose-schedules of ilixadencel in combination with Keytruda. No dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) were observed, up to the highest dose of 20 million cells per injection.  

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD Study Press Release 26 July 2021 Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD Study  - Independent Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB) issues positive opinion on safety for ilixadencel in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denali Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with the Lysosomal Storage Disease Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Kvika banki hf.: Preliminary financial results for Q2 2021 – net earnings before tax estimated to be ISK 3,550 – ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Basilea’s partner Asahi Kasei Pharma prepares NDA filing for the marketing authorization of ...
Sustained operational and financial performance in a still active competitive environment
Basierend auf positiven Phase-3-Ergebnissen bereitet Basileas Partner Asahi Kasei Pharma die ...
Philips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.2 billion, with 9% comparable sales growth; net income amounts ...
Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board