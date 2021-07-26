Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD Study 

Immunicum AB (publ) today announced that the independent Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the Phase Ib/II ILIAD study completed its assessment of the Phase Ib part of the ILIAD trial, evaluating the Company’s off-the-shelf, cell-based immune primer ilixadencel in combination with anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in different cancer indications. The positive opinion by the DSMB was based on the absence of material safety issues during the trial and is the first confirmation of safety for the use of ilixadencel in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor.

“The DSMB’s positive recommendation reaffirms our confidence that ilixadencel is a safe compound with a good combination profile,” said Jeroen Rovers, Chief Medical Officer at Immunicum. “Following the combination with tyrosine kinase inhibitors in renal cell carcinoma in the MERECA trial, this is the first time we have received the validation of safety and feasibility of ilixadencel in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, specifically the PD-1 inhibitor pembrolizumab. Today’s validation underscores the broad opportunities represented by our pipeline of innovative immuno-oncology approaches. We are looking forward to the longer-term results of the Phase Ib part which we expect later this year and will provide further guidance on our clinical development planning before the end of 2021.”

The Phase Ib/II ILIAD combination trial includes patients who are eligible for pembrolizumab therapy in its approved label by the FDA, which includes, among others, the tumor types head- and neck squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer and gastric and gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. In the Phase Ib portion, 21 patients were treated with four different dose-schedules of ilixadencel in combination with Keytruda. No dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) were observed, up to the highest dose of 20 million cells per injection.