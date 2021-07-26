checkAd

Galantas Gold to Commence New Exploration Drilling Program at Omagh

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 08:00  |  53   |   |   

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galantas Gold Corporation (TSX-V: GAL; AIM: GAL) (“Galantas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the imminent commencement of an initial Phase 1 surface and underground exploration program comprising of 4,000 metres of diamond drilling at the Omagh gold mine in Northern Ireland. Drilling will focus on the Kearney and Joshua veins, two of many high-priority targets on the Company’s land package. Underground drilling on the Kearney vein (see figures 1 & 2) will test deeper extensions of mineralized dilation zones targeting higher widths of mineralization within the vein. Drilling will also target continuity and grade of additional mineralized zones running parallel to the main orebody. Drill results will support the mine plan as the Company moves into a new phase of underground mining and accelerated development.

The Company has currently completed 2,000 metres of underground development at Kearney and development is currently within 240 metres of accessing the Joshua vein. Development has recently restarted on the Joshua decline.

The surface drilling program will target the Joshua vein. The Company will follow up on its best intersection to date of 21.6 metres of 9.9 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (13 metres true width) at a vertical depth of 117.2 metres (hole OML-DD-15-155), which was identified towards the end of the last drilling program in 2015, as announced January 25, 2016. Drilling will also target a central area of the vein 70 metres from where the underground development is first planned to intersect the Joshua vein. Earlier drilling of central Joshua include hole OM-DD-11-103 resulting in 26.6 metres of 8.4 g/t gold (4.5 metres true width) as announced June 11, 2012.

Mario Stifano, CEO of Galantas, commented: “We are excited to kick-off drilling to unlock the significant exploration upside at Omagh, on the heels of our oversubscribed private placement. This exploration program represents a critical opportunity for Galantas to extend the mine life and expand high-grade gold production.”

Galantas Gold Appoints Market Maker

The Company also announces that it has retained Independent Trading Group (“ITG”) to provide market making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

ITG will trade the securities of Galantas on the TSX-V for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by ITG, the Company will pay ITG a monthly cash fee of CAD$5,000 for a minimum term of three months and renewable thereafter. Galantas and ITG are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. The capital used for market making will be provided by ITG.

Seite 1 von 3
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Galantas Gold to Commence New Exploration Drilling Program at Omagh TORONTO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Galantas Gold Corporation (TSX-V: GAL; AIM: GAL) (“Galantas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the imminent commencement of an initial Phase 1 surface and underground exploration program comprising …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denali Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with the Lysosomal Storage Disease Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Kvika banki hf.: Preliminary financial results for Q2 2021 – net earnings before tax estimated to be ISK 3,550 – ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Basilea’s partner Asahi Kasei Pharma prepares NDA filing for the marketing authorization of ...
Sustained operational and financial performance in a still active competitive environment
Basierend auf positiven Phase-3-Ergebnissen bereitet Basileas Partner Asahi Kasei Pharma die ...
Philips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.2 billion, with 9% comparable sales growth; net income amounts ...
Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:30 UhrVideoausblick: Aktienmärkte starten in Monster-Woche!
Markus Fugmann | Kommentare
08:22 UhrTagesausblick: Handelskrieg betrifft nur noch Chinas Börsen
Jochen Stanzl | Kommentare
08:21 UhrTagesausblick-Livestream: Handelskrieg betrifft nur noch Chinas Börsen
CMC TV | Kommentare
08:00 UhrTransaction in Own Shares
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
08:00 UhrGoliath Intersects 78 Meters of Quartz-Sulphide Veining, Brecciation and Associated Alteration in Third Drill Hole (Gd21-003) at the Surebet Zone, Golden Triangle B.C.
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
00:13 Uhr+++94% Marge!!!+++: Rekordverdächtige operative Cash-Marge und noch viel Luft nach oben!
Swiss Resource Capital AG | Kommentare
25.07.21Olympische Spiele Tokio 2020 - Springreiten Vorschau
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
25.07.21Gold, Silber, Goldminen: Droht der Ausverkauf?
Dr. Hamed Esnaashari | Chartanalysen
25.07.214 Wege, wie ich mich darauf vorbereite, dass die Blase an der Börse platzen wird
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
24.07.21+++ FOLGEN SIE DIESEM MANN +++: Endeavour Silver brachte bis zu 6.400 %! Jetzt kommt Bradford Cooke´s nächster Jackpot-Deal! KURS STEIGT!
Jörg Schulte | Kommentare
Anzeige