checkAd

Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 08:00  |  127   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE

July 26, 2021

Tesomet is the first and only investigational treatment for hypothalamic obesity to receive orphan drug designation

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to Tesomet for the treatment of hypothalamic obesity (HO). Tesomet is the first and only investigational treatment for HO to receive orphan drug designation. Saniona is preparing to initiate two Phase 2b studies of Tesomet in the second half of this year, one in HO and the other in Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), for which Tesomet has already received orphan drug status.

“There are currently no FDA-approved medicines for hypothalamic obesity. Despite the devastating weight gain and hunger this rare disease can cause, there has been relatively little drug development specifically for HO. Saniona is proud to be pioneering a regulatory path forward for people living with HO, and we are thrilled to have received the first-ever FDA orphan drug designation in HO. We look forward to initiating our Phase 2b trial of Tesomet for HO in the second half of this year,” said Rudolf Baumgartner, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Head of Clinical Development at Saniona.

Amy Wood, Executive Director of the Raymond A. Wood Foundation and parent of a child living with hypothalamic obesity, commented, “The recognition of the first orphan drug designation in hypothalamic obesity is a critical milestone for the HO community. HO places a tremendous burden on caregivers and families; it causes severe weight gain and constant hunger no matter how much a person eats, forcing us to lock up food and avoid social situations where food is served. We are incredibly grateful that both the FDA and Saniona recognize the seriousness of this disorder, and we hope this orphan drug designation is the first step towards having an innovative treatment.”

Orphan drug designation is a special status granted by the FDA to medicines and biologics that are intended for the treatment of rare diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. The number of people living with HO is estimated to be between 10,000 and 25,000 in the U.S. and between 16,000 and 40,000 in Europe. Receiving orphan designation qualifies Saniona for certain development benefits, including tax credits, elimination of certain FDA license application fees, and seven years of market exclusivity in the U.S. following approval.

Seite 1 von 3
Blei jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity PRESS RELEASE July 26, 2021 Tesomet is the first and only investigational treatment for hypothalamic obesity to receive orphan drug designation Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denali Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with the Lysosomal Storage Disease Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Kvika banki hf.: Preliminary financial results for Q2 2021 – net earnings before tax estimated to be ISK 3,550 – ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Basilea’s partner Asahi Kasei Pharma prepares NDA filing for the marketing authorization of ...
Sustained operational and financial performance in a still active competitive environment
Philips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.2 billion, with 9% comparable sales growth; net income amounts ...
Basierend auf positiven Phase-3-Ergebnissen bereitet Basileas Partner Asahi Kasei Pharma die ...
Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:00 UhrGoliath Intersects 78 Meters of Quartz-Sulphide Veining, Brecciation and Associated Alteration in Third Drill Hole (Gd21-003) at the Surebet Zone, Golden Triangle B.C.
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
24.07.21CRMD ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the CorMedix Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21Freddie Mac Prices $357 Million Sustainability Bonds Offering of Guaranteed Tax-Exempt ML Certificates
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21Freddie Mac Prices $232 Million in Multifamily Structured Credit Risk Notes
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21FLOW TRADERS Q221 RESULTS
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Erleben Sie die Zukunft des Kinos: Campari kreiert den ersten Kurzfilm mit künstlicher Intelligenz, inspiriert vom kreativen Genie Fellinis
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
22.07.21Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Medison Pharma Partner to Commercialize IMCIVREE (setmelanotide) in Israel
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Monmouth Board of Directors Reaffirms Unanimous Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Landos Biopharma’s Phase 2 Data of Omilancor in Ulcerative Colitis Accepted for Oral Presentation at the United European Gastroenterology Week 2021
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Sierra Metals meldet Produktionsergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021, einschließlich Rekorddurchsatz bei der Mine Yauricocha in Peru
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten