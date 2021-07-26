Befimmo partners with Standard International and announces the opening of The Standard, Brussels Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 26.07.2021, 08:00 | 39 | 0 | 0 26.07.2021, 08:00 | A new iconic hotel will open its doors in 2025 in ZIN Brussels, July 26, 2021 – Standard International, the leading hospitality company responsible for iconic hotels across the globe, from New York and Miami, to London and the Maldives, today added Brussels to its growing list of destinations. ZIN, Befimmo’s ongoing redevelopment project of the World Trade Center towers 1 & 2 in Brussels’ Northern Quarter, will welcome The Standard in 2025. Read full press release here: Attachment Press release_Befimmo & The Standard_July 2021_UK



