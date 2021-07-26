Galp Energia Q2 Adj. EBITDA Below Estimates; Adj. Net Above Autor: PLX AI | 26.07.2021, 07:59 | 65 | 0 | 0 26.07.2021, 07:59 | (PLX AI) – Galp Energia Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 571 million vs. estimate EUR 586 million.Q2 adjusted net income EUR 140 million vs. estimate EUR 119 millionUpstream: RCA Ebitda was €467 m, a €263 m increase YoY, reflecting the higher oil price … (PLX AI) – Galp Energia Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 571 million vs. estimate EUR 586 million.Q2 adjusted net income EUR 140 million vs. estimate EUR 119 millionUpstream: RCA Ebitda was €467 m, a €263 m increase YoY, reflecting the higher oil price … (PLX AI) – Galp Energia Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 571 million vs. estimate EUR 586 million.

Q2 adjusted net income EUR 140 million vs. estimate EUR 119 million

Upstream: RCA Ebitda was €467 m, a €263 m increase YoY, reflecting the higher oil price environment, which more than offset the lower production and the depreciation of the USD against the Euro

Commercial: RCA Ebitda of €73 m, up 22% YoY, reflecting the higher demand of oil products from a partial relief of lockdown measures in Iberia

Industrial & Energy Management: RCA Ebitda was €50 m, up €31 m YoY, with margins still pressured by the international environment

IFRS net income was €71 m, with an inventory effect of €68 m and special items of -€137 m



