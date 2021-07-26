checkAd

DGAP-News SYNLAB integrates Gruppo Tronchet into its international diagnostics network, consolidating its number one position in Italy and further strengthening its service offering

SYNLAB integrates Gruppo Tronchet into its international diagnostics network, consolidating its number one position in Italy and further strengthening its service offering

- Gruppo Tronchet's long-standing regional presence in the Emilia-Romagna region bolster's SYNLAB's market share and leading position in Italy

- Gruppo Tronchet's integrated service offering, including diagnostics, medical visits, physiotherapy and rehabilitation, as well as occupational medicine, complements and expands SYNLAB's expertise and portfolio of patient-centric healthcare services

- Integration of Gruppo Tronchet's 17 healthcare centres into SYNLAB's international laboratory network enables mutual knowledge transfer and ultimately improves patient services on the ground

SYNLAB, Europe's leading medical diagnostics services provider, and Gruppo Tronchet, the leading group of medical centres in Bologna, jointly announce the integration of Gruppo Tronchet's 17 healthcare centres in Northern Italy into the international SYNLAB network. Gruppo Tronchet's strong regional presence and its integrated service offering make SYNLAB become the leading provider of healthcare services in the Emilia-Romagna region and fosters the company's number one position in Italy.

With an annual revenue of EUR 22 million in 2020 and a dense network of patient-centric healthcare centres in and around Bologna, Gruppo Tronchet is a long-standing, crucial provider of healthcare services in the Emilia-Romagna region. The company incorporates a strong portfolio of integrated services. In addition to diagnostics, Gruppo Tronchet is specialised in medical visits, physiotherapy and rehabilitation, as well as occupational medicine.

The inclusion of Gruppo Tronchet in the international SYNLAB network allows SYNLAB to leverage medical expertise on both sides and to further expand its already comprehensive offering of healthcare services. With an increasing focus on preventing diseases and developing therapies early on, Gruppo Tronchet's portfolio effectively complements SYNLAB's leadership position in diagnostic services.

