Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of Irofulven

  • Lantern will reacquire global rights to Irofulven and assume full authority to manage and guide future clinical and commercial development of the program


Hørsholm, Denmark and Dallas, TX, U.S.A. (July 26, 2021) – Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity”) and Lantern Pharma Inc. (“Lantern”) today announced that they have entered into an exclusive agreement under which Lantern will reacquire global rights to Irofulven (“LP-100”) and assume full authority to manage and guide future clinical development and commercialization.

Irofulven is a well-studied small molecule that causes bulky single strand DNA adducts that cause DNA damage in cancer cells, which can only be repaired by the transcription coupled nucleotide excision repair (TC-NER) pathway. This DNA modification stalls RNA polymerase II leading to transcription and cell cycle arrest and apoptosis in certain types of cancer cells. The drug was originally developed by MGI Pharma (USA) and Eisai (Japan), through Phase 3 clinical trials. Allarity acquired global exclusive rights to the drug through a license from Lantern in 2015 and initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial in Denmark aimed to benefit late-stage, metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients. Lantern plans on pursuing further development and advancement of the drug candidate immediately.

Allarity has previously developed and retrospectively validated a companion diagnostic for Irofulven, using its DRP technology, which was utilized to select and enroll mCRPC patients in its Phase 2 clinical trial at sites in Denmark. Based, in part, upon early results (unpublished) of that trial (NCT03643107) Lantern has decided to reacquire the Irofulven program and will review the potential to advance clinical development of Irofulven in both bladder and prostate cancer patients who have a key mutation in the ERCC2/3 genes (excision repair cross-complementation group 2/3 genes). The genes encode a crucial TC-NER pathway protein (helicase subunit XPB) necessary for DNA damage repair, and it is postulated that patients having tumors harboring the ERCC2/3 gene mutations, and thus lacking the crucial DNA damage repair protein, may be more responsive to treatment with Irofulven.

