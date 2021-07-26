checkAd

Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Comes in Third at the 2021 HAPO Columbia Cup

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 08:40  |  36   |   |   

In the third unlimited hydroplane race of the season, the Miss HomeStreet boat, driven by championship driver Jimmy Shane, has come in third at the HAPO Columbia Cup as part of this year's Tri-City Water Follies.

Considered by many to be the fastest race of the season, Miss HomeStreet thrilled spectators with top speeds of nearly 200 miles per hour on the 2.5-mile river course. Despite the loss in the final, Shane was the fastest qualifier and won his four preliminary heats. The Miss HomeStreet team takes a substantial lead in National High Points in the final race of the season at the HomeStreet Bank San Diego Bayfair.

"Congratulations to Corey Peabody and the Pinnacle Consulting U-9 team for the hard-fought win," said Miss HomeStreet driver Jimmy Shane. "I want to thank all of the fans who came out here today to show their support and watch the best hydroplane racers in the country. We're looking forward to the next race at Bayfair, and we hope to see everyone who cheered us on this weekend in San Diego."

"Jimmy and the entire team went out there today and put on a great performance in front of thousands of fans," said HomeStreet Bank CEO and President Mark K. Mason. "Hydroplane racing is a long-standing tradition in the Pacific Northwest, and HomeStreet Bank is always proud to join the community and be a part of the action."

You can follow Miss HomeStreet's racing schedule and wins on HomeStreet Bank's Facebook and Twitter, and via the H-1 Unlimited racing team's website.

About HomeStreet, Inc.

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: HMST) (the “Company”) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, serving consumers and businesses in the Western United States and Hawaii through its various operating subsidiaries. The Company’s primary business is community banking, including: commercial real estate lending, commercial lending, residential construction lending, single family residential lending, retail banking, private banking, investment, and insurance services. Its principal subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. Certain information about our business can be found on our investor relations web site, located at http://ir.homestreet.com.

HomeStreet Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Comes in Third at the 2021 HAPO Columbia Cup In the third unlimited hydroplane race of the season, the Miss HomeStreet boat, driven by championship driver Jimmy Shane, has come in third at the HAPO Columbia Cup as part of this year's Tri-City Water Follies. Considered by many to be the fastest …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tikehau Capital Surpasses Target with €617m Final Close for Second Vintage of European Special ...
DigitalBridge Announces Acquisition of Leading Asian Data Center Business
Air Liquide Signs a New Power Purchase Agreement for Renewable Electricity in Belgium
Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Comes in Third at the 2021 HAPO Columbia Cup
AudioValley: Laurence Henuzet Is the New Operations Director at Targetspot
Belgium: TotalEnergies Signs Renewable Power Purchase Agreement With Air Liquide
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Verastem Oncology Announces Conversion of Senior Notes Eliminating Substantially All Outstanding ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21HomeStreet Reaches 100 Year Milestone
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21HomeStreet Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call for Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten