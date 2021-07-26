Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to acquire a controlling block followed by the launching of a mandatory simplified cash tender offer

Paris, July 26, 2021 - Artefact (FR0000079683 - ALATF – eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), an expert in data transformation and data & digital marketing for major brands, announces that its main shareholders, including Mr. François de la Villardière, Chairman of the Board of Directors, the co-founders and co-CEOs of Artefact, Mr. Vincent Luciani and Mr. Guillaume de Roquemaurel, as well as certain reference shareholders, including Fonds Nobel, Financière Arbevel, Truffle Capital and Otus, several managers and minority shareholders of Artefact, entered into exclusive negotiations on July 25, 2021 regarding a potential acquisition by Ardian Expansion of 17,811,366 ordinary shares (the "Controlling Block"), representing 52.09% of the share capital and 52.09% of voting rights of Artefact, for a price of 7.8 euros per ordinary share.

As part of the acquisition of the Controlling Block, certain selling shareholders would also transfer to Ardian Expansion 20,000 shares purchase options (bons de souscription d’actions) representing all of the shares purchase options issued by Artefact, for a price of 1,190 euros per shares purchase option.

The price of 7.8 euros per ordinary share values 100% of the share capital and voting rights of Artefact at 328.9 million euros (on a fully diluted basis) and reflects a premium of 42.34% compared to the last closing price before the announcement of the entry into exclusive negotiations (July 23, 2021), of 60.56% compared to volume-weighted average closing price over the last three months and of 85.95% compared to the volume-weighted average closing price over the last six months.

The conclusion of definitive agreements in respect of the transfer of the Controlling Block and the shares purchase options will take place following the completion of the information and consultation procedure of Artefact’s works council (comité social et économique).

The completion of the transfer of the Controlling Block and the shares purchase options are subject to the approval of the German and Austrian competition authorities.

The Board of Directors of Artefact, in a meeting on July 25, 2021, unanimously approved the potential transaction.