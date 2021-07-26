checkAd

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 08:44  |  26   |   |   

Company Announcement
No. 38/2021

 

Copenhagen, 26 July 2021

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 19 July to 23 July 2021:

  Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 1,781,412   222,947,593
19 July 2021 20,000 125.24 2,504,780
20 July 2021 15,510 125.55 1,947,263
21 July 2021 14,925 127.46 1,902,323
22 July 2021 17,740 126.93 2,251,712
23 July 2021 13,660 130.23 1,778,931
Accumulated under the program 1,863,247   233,332,607

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 19 July – 23 July 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 2,446,821 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.51% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme Company Announcement No. 38/2021  Copenhagen, 26 July 2021 Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denali Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with the Lysosomal Storage Disease Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Kvika banki hf.: Preliminary financial results for Q2 2021 – net earnings before tax estimated to be ISK 3,550 – ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Basilea’s partner Asahi Kasei Pharma prepares NDA filing for the marketing authorization of ...
Sustained operational and financial performance in a still active competitive environment
Basierend auf positiven Phase-3-Ergebnissen bereitet Basileas Partner Asahi Kasei Pharma die ...
Philips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.2 billion, with 9% comparable sales growth; net income amounts ...
Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board