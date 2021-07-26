checkAd

A place for real talents How the emerging video app Tiki becomes the powerhouse for upcoming stars

SINGAPORE, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Obtaining millions of views in less than a month is not just a dream. That's what one can achieve on an emerging social platform named Tiki now being launched in the Middle East by DOL Technology. Under its latest #TikiTalent campaign, more than 33.3M views have been reached and the number doesn't cease to grow. Among diverse sub-tags covering sports, lifestyle, photography, food, music, etc., the most viewed one is #DancingStar with 2.2M views.

Over 33.3M views have been gained in the TikiTalent Campaign.

Behind the rising creator economy are the booming social media platforms in this region. For instance, Saudi Arabia leads an exponential annual growth of 8.7% in the social media industry and plans to embrace more opportunities with the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030 Program.

In a region swarming with social platforms, it's fair to ask why it's worth trying Tiki. Here is what you may find about it:

  • Creator-first Platform

As a place for real talents and future stars, Tiki endeavors to allow every user to cultivate their gifts and talents to be the expert and realize their dream. No talented person will be disregarded in Tiki. Creator-first approach by focusing on creator development, content coaching, co-marketing, community building, and talent monetizing.

  • Entertaining, Localized & Authentic Content

Tiki is dedicated to providing localized supports for local talents from different backgrounds. It's respectful to local cultures and proud to give local content an exclusive stage. Tiki's brand values are spreading happiness, sharing knowledge, telling inspiring stories, and moving to the rhythm.

  • Community Value

Creators can build their fan base from ground zero, and fans can send direct supports and get in real touch with their favorite creators. Tiki spares no efforts to foster the connections for you by exciting functions like Leaderboard, Future Star, and endless campaigns like #TikiTalent.

12 creators won the #TikiTalent competition. Let's hear about what they say.

Mir6a, Comedy Creator

"Being respected for your own talent."- Mir6a, Comedy creator
"I've been doing great on Instagram, but that doesn't stop me from exploring new opportunities on Tiki. I feel like Tiki does support me a lot, and they value not only what I've created, but also what I'll do. Who knows how much more fame I can gain here?"

aya_alaa22, Gameplay Creator

"Authenticity is my best inspiration." – aya_alaa22, Gameplay creator
"I love collecting every moment of my life. As a game-savvy, I found that my daily life with games is the best resource of creative inspiration. Observe your life, dig out the real fun, and be authentic. That's my tips for upcoming creators."

rowanaboody, Fashion Creator

"Tiki changed me." – rowanaboody, Fashion creator
"I'll definitely keep following Tiki and sticking to video creation since it greatly helped and changed me, my life, and my mind. I love my fans so much and without them, I will never be here."

"We're starting a movement to empower creators to showcase their talents to their community and achieve fame from their passions and talents. It's a place for real talents to pursue their own idea of success," said Ian Goh, Operations Director of Tiki MENA.

About Tiki

Not just another short video app. Tiki is a "glocalized" platform redefining the standard for short video creation and sharing.

Developed by Singapore-based DOL Technology and launched in 2021, Tiki has become a very popular application with over 16 million monthly active users. A platform where people come for the content but stay for the community.

Tiki aims to cultivate an environment of "Authentic Entertainment, Peer-to-Peer support & Community" for Tiki to be a place for real local talents.

Website: https://tiki.video/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1575703/A_place_real_talents_How_emerging_video_app_Tiki_powerhouse.jpg
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1576136/Video___TikiTalent.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1575704/image_849502_42783209.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1575706/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1575705/2.jpg




