checkAd

Belgium TotalEnergies Signs Renewable Power Purchase Agreement With Air Liquide

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 09:06  |  30   |   |   

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE), through Lampiris, its energy supply affiliate in Belgium, signed a Corporate Power Purchase Agreement with Air Liquide. TotalEnergies will supply 50 GWh per year of renewable electricity over a period of 15 years. Air Liquide will use this renewable energy to power some of its industrial and medical gas production sites in Belgium.

TotalEnergies will supply Air Liquide with this electricity from an offshore wind farm located in the Belgian North Sea. With a strong expertise across the integrated electricity chain, TotalEnergies proves its ability to provide competitive and available renewable electricity to support Air Liquide in its sustainable development objectives.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu TotalEnergies!
Long
Basispreis 30,25€
Hebel 6,65
Ask 0,53
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 41,46€
Hebel 5,98
Ask 0,60
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

This agreement also illustrates TotalEnergies’ commitment to contribute to Belgium’s energy transition, while promoting low carbon solutions for its customers. The wind-generated electricity will save about 270,000 tons of CO2 emissions over the life of the contract.

“A growing number of companies are shifting to renewable energy, and we want to support them on their path towards carbon neutrality. There is a dynamic market for corporate PPAs in Europe, and we want TotalEnergies to take a strong leadership position”, said Julien Pouget, Senior Vice President Renewables at TotalEnergies.

This contract with Air Liquide follows other Corporate PPAs signed earlier this year by TotalEnergies with Orange, Microsoft and Merck.

TotalEnergies, renewables and electricity
 As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in renewables and electricity that should account for up to 40% of its sales by 2050. At the end of 2020, TotalEnergies’ gross power generation capacity worldwide was around 12 GW, including 7 GW of renewable energy. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world's top 5 in renewable energies.

____

About TotalEnergies
 TotalEnergies is a broad energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, clean, reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

About Lampiris
 Lampiris is the third largest supplier of renewable energy and gas in Belgium. The company supplies approximately one million connections and offers various solutions for self-consumption (by installing solar panels) and electric mobility. Lampiris is a 100% subsidiary of TotalEnergies.

Cautionary Note
This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for their acts or omissions. In this document, the terms “TotalEnergies”, “TotalEnergies “Company” and “Company” are sometimes used for convenience. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Total Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Total - alle Zeichen stehen auf Ausbruch

Diskussion: Sinkender Ölpreis kommt nicht an den Tankstellen an
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Belgium TotalEnergies Signs Renewable Power Purchase Agreement With Air Liquide Regulatory News: TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE), through Lampiris, its energy supply affiliate in Belgium, signed a Corporate Power Purchase Agreement with Air Liquide. TotalEnergies will supply 50 GWh per year of renewable …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tikehau Capital Surpasses Target with €617m Final Close for Second Vintage of European Special ...
DigitalBridge Announces Acquisition of Leading Asian Data Center Business
Air Liquide Signs a New Power Purchase Agreement for Renewable Electricity in Belgium
Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Comes in Third at the 2021 HAPO Columbia Cup
AudioValley: Laurence Henuzet Is the New Operations Director at Targetspot
Belgium: TotalEnergies Signs Renewable Power Purchase Agreement With Air Liquide
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Verastem Oncology Announces Conversion of Senior Notes Eliminating Substantially All Outstanding ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.07.21Sinkender Ölpreis kommt nicht an den Tankstellen an(1) 
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
21.07.21TotalEnergies Partners With Technip Energies to Advance Low-carbon Solutions For LNG And Offshore Facilities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Vergiss Tesla! TotalEnergies bietet mehr zum kleinen Preis
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
16.07.21UBS stuft Totalenergies auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
16.07.21JEFFERIES stuft Totalenergies auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
15.07.21JPMORGAN stuft Totalenergies auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
15.07.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft Totalenergies auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
15.07.21Wasserstoff-News von der Cell Impact-Aktie, Everfuel-Aktie, TotalEnergies-Aktie und Hexagon-Aktie
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
15.07.21TotalEnergies: Main Indicators
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21CORRECTING and REPLACING: Australia: TotalEnergies Enters Into an Infrastructure Agreement With GIP on Gladstone LNG
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten