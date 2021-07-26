checkAd

DGAP-News Rubean AG receives extended security approval from MasterCard and VISA

Rubean AG receives extended security approval from MasterCard and VISA

Rubean AG receives extended security approval from MasterCard and VISA

- Allows for acceptance of payments over 50 euros

- Rubean's solution has now received all available security approvals

 

Munich, 26th of July 2021: The Fintech company Rubean AG, Munich, (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, R1B: GR) has received extended security approvals from the payment card schemes MasterCard (ma:us) and VISA (v:us). Users who use PhonePOS will now be able to accept payments that exceed 50 Euros from Mastercard and VISA cardholders by entering their PIN code. This significantly expands the possibilities of using Rubean's new payment acceptance solution. So far, payments could only be accepted without entering a PIN code up to a maximum of 50 euros per transaction. Rubean is the leading provider of software-only POS solutions, with the most security approvals. In addition to the payment schemes, the PhonePOS software has also been pilot approved by the German Banking Industry Committee and by the Payment Card Industry council for mass rollouts, worldwide.

Rubean's PhonePOS is the leading solution for secure payment acceptance using an Android-powered smartphone without the need for additional devices. In Germany, the Sparkassen finance group has already launched Sparkasse POS nationwide using PhonePOS. Other major Rubean customers are the BBVA, second largest bank in Spain and one of the biggest banks in Latin America, and Global Payments, one of the globally largest payment service providers. The PhonePOS solution, which is installed as an app on a smartphones, is aimed primarily at smaller businesses. Based on market research, 42 million customers across Europe and another significant customer potential for PhonePOS were identified in the USA.

 


