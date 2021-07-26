Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
- (PLX AI) – Nordex is exceptionally well positioned after its share sale, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy rating on the stock.
- Price target EUR 31, implying the stock can nearly double from EUR 16 currently
- Nordex raised EUR 586 million, saying it now can more easily access customers while significantly reducing interest costs after paying down the Acciona shareholder loan
- The company is now exceptionally well positioned in the high-growth 4-5 MW turbine segment, BofA said
- Nordex has a strong order intake, with strong demand for the Delta 4000 turbine model: BofA
- Q2 revenues should show a 20% growth vs last year, while logistics cost headwinds may pressure margins, the analysts said
- Nordex was down 1% in early Monday trading
- Competitor Vestas was up 1.2%
