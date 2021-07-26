Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says Autor: PLX AI | 26.07.2021, 09:09 | 27 | 0 | 0 26.07.2021, 09:09 | (PLX AI) – Nordex is exceptionally well positioned after its share sale, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy rating on the stock. Price target EUR 31, implying the stock can nearly double from EUR 16 currentlyNordex raised EUR 586 … (PLX AI) – Nordex is exceptionally well positioned after its share sale, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy rating on the stock. Price target EUR 31, implying the stock can nearly double from EUR 16 currentlyNordex raised EUR 586 … (PLX AI) – Nordex is exceptionally well positioned after its share sale, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy rating on the stock.

Price target EUR 31, implying the stock can nearly double from EUR 16 currently

Nordex raised EUR 586 million, saying it now can more easily access customers while significantly reducing interest costs after paying down the Acciona shareholder loan

The company is now exceptionally well positioned in the high-growth 4-5 MW turbine segment, BofA said

Nordex has a strong order intake, with strong demand for the Delta 4000 turbine model: BofA

Q2 revenues should show a 20% growth vs last year, while logistics cost headwinds may pressure margins, the analysts said

Nordex was down 1% in early Monday trading

Competitor Vestas was up 1.2%



