Rubean AG receives extended security approval from MasterCard and VISA

Rubean AG receives extended security approval from MasterCard and VISA

26.07.2021 / 09:17

26.07.2021 / 09:17
Corporate news

Rubean AG receives extended security approval from MasterCard and VISA

- Allows for acceptance of payments over 50 euros

- Rubean's solution has now received all available security approvals

Munich, x July 2021: The Fintech company Rubean AG, Munich, (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, R1B: GR) has received extended security approvals from the payment card schemes MasterCard (ma:us) and VISA (v:us). Users who use PhonePOS will now be able to accept payments that exceed 50 Euros from Mastercard and VISA cardholders by entering their PIN code. This significantly expands the possibilities of using Rubean's new payment acceptance solution. So far, payments could only be accepted without entering a PIN code up to a maximum of 50 euros per transaction. Rubean is the leading provider of software-only POS solutions, with the most security approvals. In addition to the payment schemes, the PhonePOS software has also been pilot approved by the German Banking Industry Committee and by the Payment Card Industry council for mass rollouts, worldwide.

Rubean's PhonePOS is the leading solution for secure payment acceptance using an Android-powered smartphone without the need for additional devices. In Germany, the Sparkassen finance group has already launched Sparkasse POS nationwide using PhonePOS. Other major Rubean customers are the BBVA, second largest bank in Spain and one of the biggest banks in Latin America, and Global Payments, one of the globally largest payment service providers. The PhonePOS solution, which is installed as an app on a smartphones, is aimed primarily at smaller businesses. Based on market research, 42 million customers across Europe and another significant customer potential for PhonePOS were identified in the USA.

About R UBEAN

RUBEAN AG has been an established software manufacturer in the financial sector for 20 years. The company is growing with the development and marketing of the innovative, mobile point- of- sale terminal solution PhonePOS , which RUBEAN developed together with its partner CCV. RUBEAN has been listed in the premium segment m: access of the Munich Stock Exchange under the symbol R1B since April 2020 . Recently RUBEAN's shares have also been tradedin Frankfurt / M., Berlin and Dusseldorf.

If you have any questions, please contact:

Anna Sammer, Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr . 168, D 81379 Munich
+49 89 357560
Anna.sammer@rubean.com

or

Jörg Bretschneider, german communications AG
Milchstrasse 6 B, D-20148 Hamburg
Tel .: +49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40
presse@german-communications.com

Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168
81379 München
Deutschland
Telefon: 089-357560
Fax: 089-35756111
E-Mail: info@rubean.com
Internet: www.rubean.com
ISIN: DE0005120802
WKN: 512080
Börsen: Freiverkehr in München
Wertpapier


