Deutsche Boerse Says Eurex Launches Cross Currency Swaps, OTC FX Clearing

Autor: PLX AI
26.07.2021, 09:20  |  21   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse says Eurex launches deliverable cross currency swaps and OTC FX clearing.First clearing house to physically settle cleared cross currency swaps in CLSClearedFX, CLS’s settlement service for cleared FX productsCommerzbank, …

  • (PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse says Eurex launches deliverable cross currency swaps and OTC FX clearing.
  • First clearing house to physically settle cleared cross currency swaps in CLSClearedFX, CLS’s settlement service for cleared FX products
  • Commerzbank, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley already live
  • Deutche Boerse has ambition to support the move from OTC to central clearing
