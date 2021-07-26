Danske Bank Rises 3% as Analysts See More Cost Reduction Progress Autor: PLX AI | 26.07.2021, 09:17 | 20 | 0 | 0 26.07.2021, 09:17 | (PLX AI) – Danske Bank shares rose 3% in early trading, recouping most of Friday's losses after several brokers said the bank is well-placed to deliver more cost reductions and a dividend at the top end of its 40-60% target range.Friday's drop may … (PLX AI) – Danske Bank shares rose 3% in early trading, recouping most of Friday's losses after several brokers said the bank is well-placed to deliver more cost reductions and a dividend at the top end of its 40-60% target range.Friday's drop may … (PLX AI) – Danske Bank shares rose 3% in early trading, recouping most of Friday's losses after several brokers said the bank is well-placed to deliver more cost reductions and a dividend at the top end of its 40-60% target range.

Friday's drop may have been due to some investors being disappointed the bank didn't report stronger net interest income, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said

But Danske is likely to post net interest income growth in the second half of the year, helped by increased demand for corporate lending and negative rates for private individuals, Kepler said

Kepler reiterated a buy rating on Danske, with price target DKK 140

Danske could announce more cost-cutting initiatives and perhaps more revenue initiatives in its third-quarter report, Nordea analysts said

However, unlike other brokers, Nordea is more skeptical that Danske can maintain its 9-10% ROE target for 2023



Danske Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Danske Bank Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer