checkAd

Cosmetic Chemicals Market Reached $20 Billion Revenue in 2020 P&S Intelligence

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 09:30  |  42   |   |   

New York, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The booming entertainment and fashion industries in both developing and developed countries such as the U.S., France, South Korea, and India, increasing production of innovative and advanced cosmetic products, rising urbanization rate, burgeoning requirement for premium products, and soaring usage of cosmetic products by millennials are some of the major growth drivers of the global cosmetic chemicals market. Because of these factors, the market revenue rose to $20.0 billion in 2020, and it is predicted to grow even more during 2021–2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

P and S Intelligence Logo

The COVID-19 pandemic massively hampered cosmetics production and sales, due to the implementation of stringent measures by the governments of several countries across the world for curbing the spread of the infection. Moreover, the imposition of lockdowns negatively affected the distribution and supply chain, which, in turn, caused a sharp fall in the sales of cosmetic products, thereby hampering the progress of the cosmetic chemicals market.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/cosmetic-chemicals-ma ...

Globally, Asia-Pacific (APAC) contributed the highest revenue to the cosmetic chemicals market in 2020, and it would continue to expand in the forthcoming years. This is ascribed to the existence of several small- and large-scale cosmetic producing companies and suppliers of associated chemicals in the region. Additionally, cosmetic chemical producers are heavily focusing on providing technologically advanced ingredients for the development of advanced cosmetic products.

Browse detailed report with COVID-19 impact analysis on Cosmetic Chemicals Market Research Report: By Product Type (Surfactants, Emollients & Moisturizers, Colorants & Pigments, Preservatives, Emulsifying & Thickening Agents), Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Make-Up, Oral Care, Fragrances) - Global Industry Revenue Estimation and Growth Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/cosmetic-chemicals-ma ...

The players operating in the cosmetic chemicals market are focusing on launching products for enhancing their industry presence. For example, BASF SE launched Luviset 360, which is a new styling polymer that offers efficient styling performance in six unique ways, in May 2020. The product provides a flexible, long-lasting, and firm hold with minimal flaking and protection against pollution. It has been made for use in a plethora of hair styling products such as waxes, gels, and creams.

Make enquiry about this report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=cosmetic-che ...

Some of the major cosmetic chemicals market players are The Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Givaudan S.A., Cargill Incorporated, Ashland Inc., Bayer AG, Croda International Plc, Eastman Chemical Company, Solvay S.A., Lonza Group, LANXESS AG, and BASF SE.

Browse Other Related Reports

Global Dermacosmetics Market - Geographically, Europe held the largest share in the market for dermacosmetics in 2020. This is mainly attributed to the rising prevalence of skin diseases in the region, which is leading to the rising demand for dermacosmetics products.

U.S. Beauty Products Market - The U.S. beauty products market had a valuation of $81.1 billion in 2019 and it is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2020 and 2030. Furthermore, the market is predicted to generate a revenue of $128.7 billion by 2030.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact: 
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Contact: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cosmetic Chemicals Market Reached $20 Billion Revenue in 2020 P&S Intelligence New York, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The booming entertainment and fashion industries in both developing and developed countries such as the U.S., France, South Korea, and India, increasing production of innovative and advanced cosmetic products, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hong Kong is the second simplest jurisdiction for business in the latest report by TMF Group; China ...
The United Arab Emirates Extends Travel Ban for Indians Leaving Expats Stuck Abroad
Cosmetic Chemicals Market Reached $20 Billion Revenue in 2020: P&S Intelligence
Earth Overshoot Day marks the launch of 100 Days of Possibility leading to COP26
A place for real talents: How the emerging video app Tiki becomes the powerhouse for upcoming stars
Titel
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
As the Market Struggles International Experts See Strong Positive Outlook for Gold in Short Term
Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market worth $197.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
GenFleet Therapeutics and Insilico Medicine Announce Strategic Partnership
Great Place to Work(R) Announces the Best Workplaces in Asia(TM) 2021 Representing +3.3 Million ...
Parexel Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Developing a Flexible and Agile Delivery Model to Improve ...
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Automatic Barriers Sales to Grow At 5.4% CAGR as Innovations in Transport Infrastructure Gain Momentum: Fact.MR
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size is Projected to Reach $307 Billion by 2026
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE 2021 Results Announced
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom