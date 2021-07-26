Oslo, 26 July 2021: Mikkel Tørud, CFO in Scatec ASA, has on 26 July 2021 bought 2,400 shares in Scatec ASA at an average price per share of NOK 198.00. After the transaction, Mikkel Tørud owns 226,636 shares in Scatec ASA. Attached is the notification of the transaction in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.