TCG Digital Appoints Mikael Hagstroem and Wolf Lichtenstein to the Leadership Team

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCG Digital, the flagship technology consulting and solutions company of The Chatterjee Group (TCG) announced the appointment of two new members to its leadership team. In the course of a board meeting held recently, the committee decided to induct Mikael Hagstroem as the Executive Chairman to the Board and Wolf Lichtenstein as the President – Europe.

Dr. Purnendu Chatterjee, Chief Mentor and the Founding Chairman of The Chatterjee Group said, "The induction of these globally recognized and respected leaders to our team marks a significant step forward for TCG Digital. They will bring immense value to the organization and play a vital role in delivering impact to our clients. I am honoured to welcome both Mikael and Wolf to the TCG family and excited at the prospect of what we can achieve together."

Mikael brings TCG Digital nearly 30 years of experience as a leader in digital transformation. He is currently the CEO of LabVantage Solutions Inc., a provider of laboratory informatics solutions and services, and a group company of The Chatterjee Group. Previously, he held the positions of EVP at SAS and President at SAS International. He then became a Partner at McKinsey & Company and COO of McKinsey Analytics. Before LabVantage, he served as the CEO and President at MetricStream. A renowned leader and an adept strategist in analytics, digital transformation, and AI; Mikael is presently on the board of Advisors of the AI Forum. Besides, he has also served as an Executive Board member of the Atlantic Council and as a member of the Executive Committee of the U.S. Council for International Business.

Wolf brings almost 20 years of experience and has joined TCG Digital as the President – Europe. Most recently, he was associated with C3.ai as Head of EMEA. He has spent two decades in various senior leadership roles in McKinsey & Company, and SAS. Under his able leadership, SAS continually set new records for revenues and profits. Besides, he is a much sought after thought leader. He has taken part in World Economic Forum in Davos, Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz, in Munich, and World Business Dialogue 2015, University of Cologne.

TCG Digital's CEO, Debdas Sen commented, "We are delighted to welcome Mikael Hagstroem and Wolf Lichtenstein to TCG Digital. Their knowledge and experience of leading various global teams and building successful analytics businesses will empower TCG Digital immensely. We look forward to their strategic guidance as we continue to lead the digital transformation journey of our customers and endeavour to reach the next paradigm."

About TCG Digital

TCG Digital is the flagship data science, digital transformation, and IT consulting company of The Chatterjee Group (TCG), a multi-billion dollar portfolio of corporations headquartered in New York. By leveraging two decades of in-depth domain experience, technology expertise, and agile software development & delivery process, we have added significant value to our clients across industries.

