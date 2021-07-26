SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chromatography software market size is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028. Some of the factors contributing to market growth are the rise in the adoption of chromatography technology in R&D activities in various fields and industry verticals and the rising investment in pharmaceutical research and development.