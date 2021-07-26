checkAd

Chromatography Software Market Size To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 10:05  |  50   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chromatography software market size is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028. Some of the factors contributing to market growth are the rise in the adoption of chromatography technology in R&D activities in various fields and industry verticals and the rising investment in pharmaceutical research and development.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The integrated segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2020 owing to a rise in the adoption and demand for workflow integration for faster coordination and access to data
  • The web and cloud-based segment held a higher market share in 2020 as it facilitates the real-time tracking of data, higher free storage to store a huge amount of data, quick and remote access to the data, lower handling cost, and easy data backup
  • The pharmaceutical industry segment dominated the market in 2020 in terms of revenue share as chromatography techniques are used for quality assurance activities to produce purified safe products in the pharmaceutical industry
  • In 2020, North America held the majority of the market share in terms of revenue owing to the higher adoption of technology in laboratory testing and research activities in the region. Moreover, the technologically advanced infrastructure and the presence of key market players are likely to support market growth
  • In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to grow fast over the forecast period due to the rise in the adoption of technology and automation in research activities and laboratories, and the rise in the government initiatives towards automation and technological development in laboratories and research activities

Read 80 page market research report, "Chromatography Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Standalone, Integrated), By Deployment Model, By Application (Pharmaceutical Industry, Forensic Testing), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chromatography Software Market Size To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global chromatography software market size is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hong Kong is the second simplest jurisdiction for business in the latest report by TMF Group; China ...
The United Arab Emirates Extends Travel Ban for Indians Leaving Expats Stuck Abroad
Cosmetic Chemicals Market Reached $20 Billion Revenue in 2020: P&S Intelligence
A place for real talents: How the emerging video app Tiki becomes the powerhouse for upcoming stars
Chromatography Software Market Size To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Earth Overshoot Day marks the launch of 100 Days of Possibility leading to COP26
Global Medical Imaging & Informatics Market Thrives with AI and Cloud as Healthcare Sector Focuses ...
TCG Digital Appoints Mikael Hagstroem and Wolf Lichtenstein to the Leadership Team
Lease Management Market Worth $6.35 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
As the Market Struggles International Experts See Strong Positive Outlook for Gold in Short Term
Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market worth $197.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Automatic Barriers Sales to Grow At 5.4% CAGR as Innovations in Transport Infrastructure Gain Momentum: Fact.MR
GenFleet Therapeutics and Insilico Medicine Announce Strategic Partnership
Great Place to Work(R) Announces the Best Workplaces in Asia(TM) 2021 Representing +3.3 Million ...
Parexel Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Developing a Flexible and Agile Delivery Model to Improve ...
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size is Projected to Reach $307 Billion by 2026
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE 2021 Results Announced
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom