Chromatography Software Market Size To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chromatography software market size is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028. Some of the factors contributing to market growth are the rise in the adoption of chromatography technology in R&D activities in various fields and industry verticals and the rising investment in pharmaceutical research and development.
Key Insights & Findings:
- The integrated segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2020 owing to a rise in the adoption and demand for workflow integration for faster coordination and access to data
- The web and cloud-based segment held a higher market share in 2020 as it facilitates the real-time tracking of data, higher free storage to store a huge amount of data, quick and remote access to the data, lower handling cost, and easy data backup
- The pharmaceutical industry segment dominated the market in 2020 in terms of revenue share as chromatography techniques are used for quality assurance activities to produce purified safe products in the pharmaceutical industry
- In 2020, North America held the majority of the market share in terms of revenue owing to the higher adoption of technology in laboratory testing and research activities in the region. Moreover, the technologically advanced infrastructure and the presence of key market players are likely to support market growth
- In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to grow fast over the forecast period due to the rise in the adoption of technology and automation in research activities and laboratories, and the rise in the government initiatives towards automation and technological development in laboratories and research activities
Read 80 page market research report, "Chromatography Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Standalone, Integrated), By Deployment Model, By Application (Pharmaceutical Industry, Forensic Testing), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research
