Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).  The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 19-23 July 2021:                                               

  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 88,354   1,298,898,188
19 July 2021 1,055 16,577.6019 17,489,370
20 July 2021 475 16,579.8316 7,875,420
21 July 2021 286 16,770.3846 4,796,330
22 July 2021 192 16,859.2188 3,236,970
23 July 2021 422 16,795.4502 7,087,680
Total 19-23 July 2,430   40,485,770
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 23 July 2021* 2,575 16,660.8107 42,901,588
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 44,933   759,576,670
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 93,359   1,382,285,546
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
