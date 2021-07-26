Bechtle AG: Earnings and margin forecasts raised Neckarsulm, 26 July 2021 - Following a very positive development in earnings during the first six months of the year, Bechtle AG is raising its forecast for the full year of 2021. EBT is now expected to grow very significantly (previously: significantly) with a margin above (previously: at the same level as) the previous year. The Executive Board confirms its forecast of significant growth in revenues.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results Bechtle AG: Earnings and margin forecasts raised 26-Jul-2021 / 10:34 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Preliminary figures for Bechtle AG suggest earnings before taxes (EBT) in the second quarter of 2021 amounting to over €80 m, which translates to an increase of nearly 40% year on year (Q2/2020: €58.1 m). This includes one-time effects through the reversal of provisions and impairments. Purely operating EBT were at approximately €71 m, an increase of over 20% compared to the previous year. Revenue in the months from April to June climbed to approximately €1,430 m, some 9% above the previous year (€1,310.5 m). The EBT margin grew in line to an expected 5.7% in Q2, or a very good 5% excluding one-time effects.

Bechtle AG will publish its Interim Report on H1 and Q2 containing the finalised numbers on 12 August 2021.



Contact



Bechtle AG

Investor Relations

Bechtle Platz 1

74172 Neckarsulm

Martin Link

Phone: +49 7132 981-4149

E-mail: martin.link@bechtle.com

26-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Bechtle AG Bechtle Platz 1 74172 Neckarsulm Germany Phone: +49 7132 981-0 Fax: +49 7132 981-8000 E-mail: ir@bechtle.com Internet: bechtle.com ISIN: DE0005158703 WKN: 515870 Indices: MDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1221512

End of Announcement DGAP News Service