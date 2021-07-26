DGAP-Adhoc Bechtle AG: Earnings and margin forecasts raised
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
Bechtle AG: Earnings and margin forecasts raised
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
Preliminary figures for Bechtle AG suggest earnings before taxes (EBT) in the second quarter of 2021 amounting to over €80 m, which translates to an increase of nearly 40% year on year (Q2/2020: €58.1 m). This includes one-time effects through the reversal of provisions and impairments. Purely operating EBT were at approximately €71 m, an increase of over 20% compared to the previous year. Revenue in the months from April to June climbed to approximately €1,430 m, some 9% above the previous year (€1,310.5 m). The EBT margin grew in line to an expected 5.7% in Q2, or a very good 5% excluding one-time effects.
Bechtle AG will publish its Interim Report on H1 and Q2 containing the finalised numbers on 12 August 2021.
Contact
Bechtle AG
Investor Relations
Bechtle Platz 1
74172 Neckarsulm
Martin Link
Phone: +49 7132 981-4149
E-mail: martin.link@bechtle.com
26-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bechtle AG
|Bechtle Platz 1
|74172 Neckarsulm
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 7132 981-0
|Fax:
|+49 7132 981-8000
|E-mail:
|ir@bechtle.com
|Internet:
|bechtle.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005158703
|WKN:
|515870
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1221512
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1221512 26-Jul-2021 CET/CEST
|Diskussion: In BECHTLE (WKN 515870) steckt Phantasie!!
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare