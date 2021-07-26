Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Bechtle Q2 Pretax Profit Better Than Expected; Raised Outlook for Full Year (PLX AI) – Bechtle Q2 pretax profit over EUR 80 million vs estimate EUR 68 million.Q2 revenue EUR 1,430 million vs estimate EUR 1,455 millionPretax profit is now expected to grow very significantly (previously: significantly) with a margin above …



