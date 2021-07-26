Bechtle Q2 Pretax Profit Better Than Expected; Raised Outlook for Full Year
(PLX AI) – Bechtle Q2 pretax profit over EUR 80 million vs estimate EUR 68 million.Q2 revenue EUR 1,430 million vs estimate EUR 1,455 millionPretax profit is now expected to grow very significantly (previously: significantly) with a margin above …
- Q2 revenue EUR 1,430 million vs estimate EUR 1,455 million
- Pretax profit is now expected to grow very significantly (previously: significantly) with a margin above (previously: at the same level as) the previous year for 2021
- The Executive Board confirms its forecast of significant growth in revenues
