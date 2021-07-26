checkAd

The SME bond market in the first half of 2021: significant increase in number of transactions and placement volume

The SME bond market in the first half of 2021: significant increase in number of transactions and placement volume

The SME bond market in the first half of 2021: significant increase in number of transactions and placement volume
  • IR.on AG study on the SME bond market in the first half of 2021
  • 18 issues with a placed volume of EUR 727.7 million
  • Broad range of issuers from ten different sectors - real estate sector continues to dominate
  • Average coupon of 5.21% p.a. is down by 33 basis points on prior-year period

Cologne, 26 July 2021 - Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the German market for SME bonds recovered significantly in the first half of 2021. Not only the number of issues rose to 18 bonds (H1 2020: 14 issues), but the volume placed also increased by a strong 139% to EUR 727.7 million (H1 2020: EUR 304.7 million). Compared to the same period of the previous year, the placement ratio improved to 98%* (H1 2020: 67%) measured against the total target volume of bond issues of EUR 745 million. Adjusted for subsequent increases in the target volume or top-ups, the placement ratio was 83%*. The average coupon across all transactions decreased by 33 basis points to 5.21% p.a. These are the results of a review of the German SME bond market in the first six months of 2021 conducted by investor relations consultancy IR.on AG.

The overall picture is broadly diversified: the 18 SME bond issuers came from ten different sectors. The real estate sector (five companies; 28% of issuers) was again the dominant sector in the period covered by the study, followed by the sector of industrial goods and services (three issuers; 17%).

With nine fully placed issues (50%), the SME bond market performed significantly better than in the prior-year period (four issues; 29%). In the first half of 2021, there was a relatively balanced ratio between first-time issues (ten issues) and follow-up issues (eight issues), half of which were fully placed in both cases. Compared to nine own issues in the previous year (64%), the number of issues supported by banks increased again significantly to 14 bonds (78%) in the first half of 2021.

