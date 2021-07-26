checkAd

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Details of Plan to Repurchase All Preferred Stock

Annual Meeting to be Rescheduled for a Later Date

BROOKFIELD, Wis., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIB Marine”) (OTCQB: CIBH) announced an agreement with Hildene Capital Management, LLC (including their affiliated investment funds, Hildene Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. and Hildene Opportunities Master Fund II, Ltd., collectively “Hildene”) on a plan for the repurchase and retirement of all preferred stock over the next four years, including an initial repurchase in 2021 of $18 million for roughly half of the currently outstanding preferred stock, at a price of $825 per share.

Implementation of the preferred stock repurchase plan will require amendment of the Company’s Articles of Incorporation. Accordingly, the Company’s proposed Second Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation will be submitted to all classes of common and preferred shareholders for a vote at separate meetings of such shareholders expected to be held in September of this year.

If the Company’s shareholders approve the Second Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation, the Company intends to repurchase all shares of preferred stock at $825 per share (a 17.5% discount from the $1,000 per share liquidation preference value) by the end of 2025. The initial repurchase of $18 million of outstanding preferred shares, comprising a pro rata repurchase of Series A and Series B preferred shares from each preferred shareholder, is expected to be concluded by the end of 2021. Following the initial repurchase, the Company intends to engage in periodic repurchases of Series A preferred shares until fully retired, and thereafter Series B preferred shares until fully retired. Subsequent repurchases after the initial repurchase would be in such amounts and at such times as determined by the CIB Marine Board of Directors but are expected to culminate in the repurchase of all preferred stock by the end of 2025. Each repurchase transaction is subject to CIB Marine obtaining all regulatory approvals, including approval from the FDIC, State of Illinois, and Federal Reserve.

The agreement also concludes the proxy contest initiated by Hildene in conjunction with CIB Marine’s upcoming annual meeting of shareholders and aligns the interests of CIB Marine and Hildene in support of the repurchase plan described above. Additional information regarding the agreement and the proposed Second Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation will be included in the Company’s proxy statement for the rescheduled 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting.

