checkAd

DGAP-News init innovation in traffic systems SE: the stock market flotation 20 years ago provided the (init)ial spark

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.07.2021, 11:20  |  21   |   |   

DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
init innovation in traffic systems SE: the stock market flotation 20 years ago provided the (init)ial spark

26.07.2021 / 11:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

From Neuer Markt to lasting success, digitally

Today, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE 0005759807) is the leading international digitisation specialist for public transport. In 2020, both its revenues and its share price reached new record highs. However, the "initial spark" for this success story came 20 years ago: on 24 July 2001 the Karlsruhe-based systems provider went public - the last to do so on the Neuer Markt, a growth stock segment on the Frankfurt stock exchange whose days were numbered. Using the funds raised from its flotation, init achieved a market breakthrough in North America and subsequently in other growth markets as well.

A brief look back: In July 2001 there was a sell-out mood on the Neuer Markt. Following some bankruptcies and an unprecedented slump in share prices, "death lists" were circulating detailing which of the 300 plus firms listed in this segment might go bust. Business in new issues, which had been very brisk in previous years, had almost come to a complete standstill. Investors were pulling out.

However, the flotation planning at init innovation in traffic systems was already well advanced. The company, founded by Dr Gottfried Greschner and managed by him and a team of co-founders, had gone to great lengths to make itself ready for the stock market. Now the decision had to be made - float at a low issue price compared to other telematics stocks, or wait for potentially higher valuations.

Following an energetic roadshow, the Managing Board decided to go ahead late on the Friday evening. init obtained its initial quotation at a price of EUR 5.10. The company received net proceeds of EUR 8 million, thereby fundamentally improving its equity base. That meant that init would now be able to participate in larger international tenders - and win.

In 2001 there were only two successful IPOs - Deutsche Börse and init

At the end of 2001 - after the fateful events of 09/11 and an outright collapse on capital and product markets - there were only two stock market debutants that brought success to investors. Deutsche Börse AG with a rise of 20 per cent and init with a price increase of over 40 per cent.

Seite 1 von 5
init innovation in traffic systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News init innovation in traffic systems SE: the stock market flotation 20 years ago provided the (init)ial spark DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous init innovation in traffic systems SE: the stock market flotation 20 years ago provided the (init)ial spark 26.07.2021 / 11:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
x+bricks sichert sich ein lebensmittelgeankertes Immobilienportfolio im Wert von einer Mrd. Euro: Bedingter Kaufvertrag zum Erwerb wesentlicher Teile des repositionierten Immobilienbestands von ...
EQS-Adhoc: IGEA ALL EQUITY OFFER TO BLUE SKY NATURAL RESOURCES LTD NOW UNCONDITIONAL AS TO ACCEPTANCES
EQS-Adhoc: COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
DGAP-News: SYNLAB integrates Gruppo Tronchet into its international diagnostics network, consolidating its ...
EQS-Adhoc: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals gibt Cassiopea SpA's Unterzeichnung von Lizenz- und Lieferverträgen für ...
EQS-Adhoc: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Announces Cassiopea SpA's Signing of License and Supply Agreements for ...
x+bricks secures EUR 1 billion of grocery-anchored real estate portfolio: Conditional purchase agreement to acquire substantial parts of the repositioned real estate assets ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger is considering legal options to enforce its rights after Oxford PV announces ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Presented Evidence that Aviptadil Helps to ...
Strategische Überlegungen zu vier europäischen Oiltanking Tanklägern im fortgeschrittenen ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:20 UhrDGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Vor 20 Jahren erfolgte mit dem Börsengang die (init)ialzündung (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
11:20 UhrDGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Vor 20 Jahren erfolgte mit dem Börsengang die (init)ialzündung
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21DGAP-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
08.07.21DGAP-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
08.07.21DGAP-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
08.07.21DGAP-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
28.06.21DGAP-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
28.06.21DGAP-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings