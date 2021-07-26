DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous init innovation in traffic systems SE: the stock market flotation 20 years ago provided the (init)ial spark 26.07.2021 / 11:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE 0005759807) is the leading international digitisation specialist for public transport. In 2020, both its revenues and its share price reached new record highs. However, the "initial spark" for this success story came 20 years ago: on 24 July 2001 the Karlsruhe-based systems provider went public - the last to do so on the Neuer Markt, a growth stock segment on the Frankfurt stock exchange whose days were numbered. Using the funds raised from its flotation, init achieved a market breakthrough in North America and subsequently in other growth markets as well.

A brief look back: In July 2001 there was a sell-out mood on the Neuer Markt. Following some bankruptcies and an unprecedented slump in share prices, "death lists" were circulating detailing which of the 300 plus firms listed in this segment might go bust. Business in new issues, which had been very brisk in previous years, had almost come to a complete standstill. Investors were pulling out.

However, the flotation planning at init innovation in traffic systems was already well advanced. The company, founded by Dr Gottfried Greschner and managed by him and a team of co-founders, had gone to great lengths to make itself ready for the stock market. Now the decision had to be made - float at a low issue price compared to other telematics stocks, or wait for potentially higher valuations.

Following an energetic roadshow, the Managing Board decided to go ahead late on the Friday evening. init obtained its initial quotation at a price of EUR 5.10. The company received net proceeds of EUR 8 million, thereby fundamentally improving its equity base. That meant that init would now be able to participate in larger international tenders - and win.

In 2001 there were only two successful IPOs - Deutsche Börse and init

At the end of 2001 - after the fateful events of 09/11 and an outright collapse on capital and product markets - there were only two stock market debutants that brought success to investors. Deutsche Börse AG with a rise of 20 per cent and init with a price increase of over 40 per cent.