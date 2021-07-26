checkAd

Outstanding Companies Lauded by Frost & Sullivan Institute as Enlightened Growth Leaders

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 11:33  |  11   |   |   

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan Institute Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition honors organizations that have demonstrated through their solutions and customer focus, a deep commitment to moving the world in the right direction.

"Innovating to zero on key global priorities is possible with responsible decision making that leverages technology and sustainable solutions. These companies are making a positive impact on the global economy and on our planet," said Aroop Zutshi, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, to shortlist deserving companies.  Our Global think tank does a detailed review of all perspectives on where and how companies can improve our global economy and improve the future of the planet.  With performance indicators such as growth excellence, innovation to zero on key global priorities, customer value chain, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best.

Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition.

Recipients:

Boeing
CenturyLink
Change Healthcare
Charter Communications Inc.
FCA
Cisco Systems, Inc
Cummins Inc.
Dassault Systèmes
Denso Sales
Dell EMC
Deutsche Bank AG
DHL International GmbH
Dover Corporation
DuPont
Embratel
Emerson Electric Co.
Ericsson
Exxon Mobil Corporation
FedEx Corporation
Ford Motor Company
GE
General Dynamics Corporation
Genesys
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
Hitachi, Ltd
Honda R&D Americas, LLC
Honeywell International Inc.
Hyundai Motor America
IBM
Ingersoll Rand

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating, or becoming part of, a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:

Prerna Mohan
Email: prerna.mohan@frost.com

Related Links
www.frost.com 
www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Outstanding Companies Lauded by Frost & Sullivan Institute as Enlightened Growth Leaders SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Frost & Sullivan Institute Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition honors organizations that have demonstrated through their solutions and customer focus, a deep commitment to moving …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hong Kong is the second simplest jurisdiction for business in the latest report by TMF Group; China ...
The United Arab Emirates Extends Travel Ban for Indians Leaving Expats Stuck Abroad
Cosmetic Chemicals Market Reached $20 Billion Revenue in 2020: P&S Intelligence
A place for real talents: How the emerging video app Tiki becomes the powerhouse for upcoming stars
Chromatography Software Market Size To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Earth Overshoot Day marks the launch of 100 Days of Possibility leading to COP26
Global Medical Imaging & Informatics Market Thrives with AI and Cloud as Healthcare Sector Focuses ...
TCG Digital Appoints Mikael Hagstroem and Wolf Lichtenstein to the Leadership Team
Lease Management Market Worth $6.35 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Outstanding Companies Lauded by Frost & Sullivan Institute as Enlightened Growth Leaders
Titel
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
As the Market Struggles International Experts See Strong Positive Outlook for Gold in Short Term
Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market worth $197.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Automatic Barriers Sales to Grow At 5.4% CAGR as Innovations in Transport Infrastructure Gain Momentum: Fact.MR
GenFleet Therapeutics and Insilico Medicine Announce Strategic Partnership
Great Place to Work(R) Announces the Best Workplaces in Asia(TM) 2021 Representing +3.3 Million ...
Parexel Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Developing a Flexible and Agile Delivery Model to Improve ...
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size is Projected to Reach $307 Billion by 2026
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE 2021 Results Announced
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom