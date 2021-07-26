checkAd

Refrigeration Oil Market worth $1.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report  "Refrigeration Oil Market by Type (Synthetic Oil (POE, PAG), Mineral Oil), Application (Refrigerators & Freezers, Air conditioner, Automotive AC System, Aftermarket), & Region(APAC, North America, South America, Europe, & MEA) - Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Refrigeration Oil Market size is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% from USD 1.1 billion in 2021.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=126068118

Browse in-depth TOC on "Refrigeration Oil Market"

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/refrigeration-oil-market-126068118.html

This growth is primarily triggered by the increasing demand from the refrigerator & freezer, air conditioner, and automotive AC system applications. APAC is the largest refrigeration oil market due to a rise in the manufacturing of consumer appliances and automobiles. Furthermore, the changing lifestyle of consumer and rising income levels have led to higher demand for refrigerators & freezers and air conditioners, which, in turn, drives the refrigeration oil market. The growing demand for perishable food products along with growth in the pharmaceutical industry also drives the demand for refrigerators & freezers, fueling the growth of the refrigeration oil market.

Synthetic oil is the largest oil type of refrigeration oil market.

Synthetic oil accounted for the largest share of the overall refrigeration oil market, in terms of value, in 2020. Synthetic oil is manufactured by combining synthetic base oils and additives. It has several advantages over conventional mineral oil due to its high performance in extreme conditions, better viscosity index, higher shear stability, and improved chemical resistance. In addition, its compatibility with low GWP and modern refrigerants gives them an added advantage over mineral oil.

