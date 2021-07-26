checkAd

The New Home Company Reports Selected Preliminary 2021 Second Quarter Results

The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) today announced selected preliminary results for the 2021 second quarter in connection with meetings with investors. These estimated results are preliminary and unaudited.

Preliminary 2021 Second Quarter Financial Highlights (Estimated Results)

  • Net new orders of 187 as compared to 164 in the 2020 second quarter, a 14% increase
  • Monthly sales absorption of 3.3 per community as compared to 2.2 per community in the 2020 second quarter, a 50% increase
  • Home sales revenue of $135.9 million as compared to $77.8 million for the 2020 second quarter, a 75% increase
    • Deliveries increased 98% and average selling price decreased 12% to $666,000 consistent with the Company’s shift to more affordable price points, including a significant increase in deliveries from its Arizona operation
  • Homes in backlog of 632 homes, representing $439.4 million in backlog value as compared to 235 homes, representing $168.8 million at the end of the 2020 second quarter
  • Ending cash balance of $117.3 million, a $31.7 million increase as compared to June 30, 2020
  • Total liquidity of $177.3 million, including $60 million in availability under its unsecured revolving credit facility
  • Total debt of $280.6 million as of June 30, 2021 as compared to $295.1 million as of June 30, 2020

We have provided the above preliminary estimated financials results because our financial closing procedures for the three months ended June 30, 2021 are not yet complete. The preliminary estimated financial information set forth above does not represent a comprehensive statement of our results of operations or financial condition as of or for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and is based solely on information available to us as of the date of this press release. Our results of operations and financial condition as of and for the three months ended June 30, 2021 may vary from our current expectations and may be different from the information described above as our quarterly financial statement preparation process is not yet complete and additional developments and adjustments may arise between now and the time the financial statements and other disclosures for this period are finalized, including all disclosures required by GAAP. In addition, these preliminary estimates are not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved for the remainder of 2021 or in any future period. There can be no assurance that these estimates will be realized, and estimates are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are not within our control. The foregoing information should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of performance. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such preliminary estimated financial information. Our preliminary estimated financial results are forward-looking statements.

DatumTitel
23.07.21NEW HOME COMPANY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of The New Home Company - NWHM
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21The New Home Company Enters Into a Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21The New Home Company Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten