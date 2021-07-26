checkAd

AYVAKIT (avapritinib) Companion Diagnostic Test Enters Priority Review and Approval Process in China

BEIJING, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: GTH), today announced that its AYVAKIT (avapritinib) companion diagnostic (CDx) kit, developed in partnership with CStone Pharmaceuticals (“CStone”, HKEX: 2616) has entered the priority review and approval process under the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China.

The test kit is the first companion diagnostic product developed in China to go through the NMPA’s accelerated review channel. This channel expedites the review of qualified medical devices that are deemed urgent and necessary, so that they can be applied sooner in clinical settings.

During the process, the Center for Medical Device Evaluation (CMDE) under the NMPA carries out a priority technical review, working closely with the company to expedite the process. Provincial food and drug authorities also make the review of the product a priority throughout their registered quality management systems. The product then goes through a priority administrative process under the NMPA, which approves the product at the end.

Gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) patients with human platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha (PDGFRA) gene mutations lack effective treatment drugs. AYVAKIT has demonstrated remarkable efficacy and acceptable safety in Chinese patients with unresectable or metastatic GIST harboring PDGFRA exon 18 mutations, including D842V.

As a proprietary companion diagnostic for AYVAKIT, the CDx kit can be used to effectively detect PDGFRA D842V gene mutation in GIST patients, providing accurate molecular diagnosis for targeted drug application which may translate into durable clinical benefits for these patients.

The AYVAKIT CDx test kit is based on a real-time PCR fluorescent probe, specific primers, Taqman probes, and highly specific Taq enzymes to detect gene mutations. This enables the test kit to detect mutations with higher specificity and sensitivity in DNA samples. A clinical study utilizing the test kit was carried out at the Beijing Cancer Hospital, Harbin Medical University Cancer Hospital and Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital, demonstrating data on par with that of the Sanger sequencing method and exhibiting total coincidence rates of over 99%.

