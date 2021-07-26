West Mining Drills Strong Vein and Stockwork Mineralization on the Starlight Trend of the Daylight Property, BC

Four of eight planned diamond drill holes have now been completed on the Starlight Trend along the western portion of the Daylight Property. Drilling has tested the northern end of a three kilometre long vein/shear structure. The holes were drilled to the northeast across a vein/stockwork zone that runs northwest to southeast dipping moderately to the southwest.

“Drill holes on the Starlight trend all intercepted the target structure containing quartz veins and stockwork and sulphide mineralization. We are extremely encouraged by the alterations seen in the Great Western and Starlight drill holes,” states Nicholas Houghton, President and CEO of West Mining Corp. “The visible indicators observed in the drill core lead us to firmly believe that the Company’s expectations and indeed goal of expanding on the historically discovered gold mineralization is probable.”

The drill holes exhibit iron oxide with or without faulting at the top containing quartz veining varying up to 30 centimetre scale marking structures associated with a swarm of mafic dikes. The host rock is Jurassic Elise Volcanics which are strongly foliated with distinctive fine chevron folds. The main quartz stockwork zone ranges from 12 to 20 metres true width and hosts pyrite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena. Outside of the stockwork zone are additional more discrete but often wider quartz veins up to one metre wide with chunky sphalerite and pyrite and lesser chalcopyrite.

Kena Gold-Copper Project – Daylight Property

The over 8000 hectare Kena Project, consists of the Kena, Daylight and Athabasca Properties in southeastern British Columbia, which trend along a 20 kilometre long favourable mineralized belt. Gold, silver and copper mineralization relate to orogenic gold introduction and concentration within a several kilometre long foliated, altered, zoned, porphyry system. A recent gold resource estimate (NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Kena Project, Bird, 2021) shows an indicated 561,000 ounces gold and an inferred 2.77 million ounces gold within an open ended portion of this robust system (see News Release dated May 11, 2021).