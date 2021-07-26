checkAd

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021, after the markets close. Aurinia’s management team will also host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the Company’s financial results and to provide a general business update.

The conference call and webcast is scheduled for August 5, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET. In order to participate in the conference call, please dial +1-877-407-9170 (Toll-free U.S. & Canada). An audio webcast can be accessed under "News/Events” through the “Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

ABOUT AURINIA

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company has introduced LUPKYNIS (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy dedicated for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.

