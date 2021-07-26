Alliance of SUIC Midas and Suntech Unveil A New Marketing Plan To Create Added Value. Suntech Estimates to Triple the Annual Merchant Size and Achieve the Largest Market Share in 3 Years With SUIC Midas' Competitive Products, MT Flash Pay, MT CQ Pay and M

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC), SUIC Midas USA and Suntech unite in unveiling a new transformative marketing strategy to create added value. Suntech estimates to …

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC), SUIC Midas USA and Suntech unite in unveiling a new transformative marketing strategy to create added value. Suntech estimates to triple its annual merchant size and achieve the largest market share in 3 years with SUIC Midas' competitive products: MT Flash Pay, MT CQ Pay and MT Free Pay that will drive the group's profitability.

Foto: Accesswire

SUIC Midas provides Suntech Technology the most innovative SCF solutions, technology and funding to enable Suntech to create more diversified and differentiated products and services that should enhance the company's market and price competitive edge and increase its profitability. This expansion will open doors of global cross-border trades and settlement.

"Thanks to the breakthrough business model of SUIC Midas - this will fuel brand strength for each of its differentiated products into lasting performance in markets worldwide. Suntech believes that with the SUIC Midas services and products, Suntech will achieve explosive global growth, expecting to triple their merchants annually and gain the top spot with the largest market shares in 3 years,'; says Joa Chen, Suntech's general manager.

SUIC Midas is going to replicate the exclusive business model in 40 countries, with over 20 payment service payment companies to join the company this year and into 2022. The company is in the final stages of identifying their partners in various countries, targeting one million merchants and a $10 billion-dollar turnover rate by 2022.

About Midas Touch, United Kingdom

Midas Touch was established in the United Kingdom in 2010, is a duly registered company with a business license to operate. Midas Touch offers safeguards against fraud in the digital currency

domain, e.g. counterfeit transfer of digital cash in wallets. Focus on digital asset management and provides enterprises with a decentralized finance (DeFi) and other comprehensive supply chain innovative financial services. Thereby, solve the capital turnover problems in both supply and demand sites. It has launched MT Flash Pay™ Same Day Swipe & Funding, and MT CQ Pay

™ Emergency Loan with Double Revenues, MT Free Pay™ Services - Delay Appropriation to Offset Transaction Cost and MT Unified Procurement ™ Combined Purchasing Powers

Economies of Scale and several other financial solutions. To know more about Midas Touch, visit their website at www.midas-touch.io.