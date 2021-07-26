checkAd

Alliance of SUIC Midas and Suntech Unveil A New Marketing Plan To Create Added Value. Suntech Estimates to Triple the Annual Merchant Size and Achieve the Largest Market Share in 3 Years With SUIC Midas' Competitive Products, MT Flash Pay, MT CQ Pay and M

Autor: Accesswire
26.07.2021, 12:00  |  54   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC), SUIC Midas USA and Suntech unite in unveiling a new transformative marketing strategy to create added value. Suntech estimates to …

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC), SUIC Midas USA and Suntech unite in unveiling a new transformative marketing strategy to create added value. Suntech estimates to triple its annual merchant size and achieve the largest market share in 3 years with SUIC Midas' competitive products: MT Flash Pay, MT CQ Pay and MT Free Pay that will drive the group's profitability.
 

Foto: Accesswire
Foto: Accesswire

SUIC Midas provides Suntech Technology the most innovative SCF solutions, technology and funding to enable Suntech to create more diversified and differentiated products and services that should enhance the company's market and price competitive edge and increase its profitability. This expansion will open doors of global cross-border trades and settlement.

"Thanks to the breakthrough business model of SUIC Midas - this will fuel brand strength for each of its differentiated products into lasting performance in markets worldwide. Suntech believes that with the SUIC Midas services and products, Suntech will achieve explosive global growth, expecting to triple their merchants annually and gain the top spot with the largest market shares in 3 years,'; says Joa Chen, Suntech's general manager.

SUIC Midas is going to replicate the exclusive business model in 40 countries, with over 20 payment service payment companies to join the company this year and into 2022. The company is in the final stages of identifying their partners in various countries, targeting one million merchants and a $10 billion-dollar turnover rate by 2022.

About Midas Touch, United Kingdom
Midas Touch was established in the United Kingdom in 2010, is a duly registered company with a business license to operate. Midas Touch offers safeguards against fraud in the digital currency
domain, e.g. counterfeit transfer of digital cash in wallets. Focus on digital asset management and provides enterprises with a decentralized finance (DeFi) and other comprehensive supply chain innovative financial services. Thereby, solve the capital turnover problems in both supply and demand sites. It has launched MT Flash Pay™ Same Day Swipe & Funding, and MT CQ Pay
™ Emergency Loan with Double Revenues, MT Free Pay™ Services - Delay Appropriation to Offset Transaction Cost and MT Unified Procurement ™ Combined Purchasing Powers
Economies of Scale and several other financial solutions. To know more about Midas Touch, visit their website at www.midas-touch.io.

Seite 1 von 3
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alliance of SUIC Midas and Suntech Unveil A New Marketing Plan To Create Added Value. Suntech Estimates to Triple the Annual Merchant Size and Achieve the Largest Market Share in 3 Years With SUIC Midas' Competitive Products, MT Flash Pay, MT CQ Pay and M NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC), SUIC Midas USA and Suntech unite in unveiling a new transformative marketing strategy to create added value. Suntech estimates to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hannover House Expands Production and Financing Opportunities in Oklahoma as Natural Extension to ...
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Appointment of Business Advisor & Board Observer
Alliance of SUIC Midas and Suntech Unveil A New Marketing Plan To Create Added Value. Suntech ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Avidian Gold Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders
TDG Gold Corp. Commences Drilling at the Shasta Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia
Graphite One Announces Investor Relations Agreement and Loan Maturity Extension
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium to Market
Gaming Technologies, Inc.'s Online Mexico Casino Brand, Vale, Reaches 75,000 Registered Players
Sun Peak Metals Announces DTC Eligibility
Titel
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
AmmPower Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Zhenyu Zhang, Ph.D as Chief ...
RedHill Biopharma Announces Last Patient Out
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Empower Clinics to Provide Clinical and Technical Call Center ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.07.21SUIC Midas Touch Enters a New Frontier of Multi-Level Marketing With A Focus on Blockchain As It Launches Its New Product - the MT Unified Procurement(TM)
Accesswire | Analysen
12.07.21SUIC Midas Touch Announce the Opening of Its U.S. Branch in New York, Targets Local Established PSP’s and E-commerce Firms in the East Coast and the West Coast to Support Them with Advanced Merchants Services and Fast-Track Expansion To Critical Markets A
Accesswire | Analysen
06.07.21Suntech Estimates the SUIC Midas Top Three Products Will Quadruple Profits to $8 Million on its $1 Billion Sales Turnover; SUIC Midas Will Have Additional 20 PSP's in 2022 and Will Support Them to Earn a Total of $160 Million Net Profits and Achieve a Tot
Accesswire | Analysen
30.06.21SUIC Midas Touch With $200 Million Fund Commitments, is Signing with Suntech, the Largest Taiwan O2O Company, With 50,000 Merchants And 10 Million Users, Together to Press Ahead With Expansion to Over 40 Countries in 2022 and 2023 and Serve Millions Of Me
Accesswire | Analysen
29.06.21SUIC QQPay USA Inc. Sets to Launch QQ Fintech Payment Platform, World's First Shari'a Compliant Non-Bank Payment Platform with Enhanced Security, Transparency, Speed and Cost Efficiency
Accesswire | Analysen