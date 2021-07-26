Hasbro Reports Growth in Second Quarter 2021 Revenue, Operating Profit, EBITDA and Earnings Per Share

"Strength across Hasbro's brands and business backed by strong execution from the entire team drove superb results for our second quarter," said Deborah Thomas, Hasbro’s chief financial officer. "As we invest to unlock value from our brands across the blueprint, we are on track to reach our objectives for the year while expanding the reach of our business, reducing debt and paying our dividend. The discipline in our business is evident from the $1.2 billion in cash we had on hand at quarter end, reporting the lowest days sales outstanding in our recent history, and repaying $250 million in debt."

"Hasbro delivered an excellent second quarter, with revenues up 54% versus the second quarter of last year and 9% versus pro forma second quarter 2019," said Brian Goldner, Hasbro’s chairman and chief executive officer. "Wizards continued to generate outstanding results behind a compelling analog and digital release schedule for MAGIC: THE GATHERING. Consumer products revenue increased as demand remains robust for Hasbro toys and games and entertainment revenue grew as we are producing entertainment with strong deliveries. The Hasbro team is performing at a high level and Supercharging our Brand Blueprint to drive demand for our brands and content slate as we track to our target of double-digit revenue growth for the full-year and position us for profitable growth not just this year but also in future years."

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a global play and entertainment company, today reported financial results for the second quarter 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

$ Millions, except earnings per share Q2 2021 Q2 2020 % Change Net Revenues1 $ 1,322.2 $ 860.3 54% Operating Profit $ 76.6 $ 2.2 >100% Adjusted Operating Profit2 $ 211.6 $ 46.6 >100% Net Loss $ (22.9 ) $ (33.9 ) 32% Net Loss per Diluted Share $ (0.17 ) $ (0.25 ) 32% Adjusted Net Earnings2 $ 145.4 $ 2.7 >100% Adjusted Net Earnings per Diluted Share2 $ 1.05 $ 0.02 >100% EBITDA2 $ 159.5 $ 73.5 >100% Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 289.6 $ 110.8 >100% 1Foreign exchange had a positive $35.1 million impact, or 4%, on second quarter 2021 revenue. 2See the financial tables accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted second quarter 2021 net earnings exclude the following after-tax amounts:

A charge of $101.8 million related to the loss on eOne Music assets held for sale and $7.3 million in related transaction costs. The Company completed the sale of the eOne Music business in the beginning of the fiscal third quarter 2021.

Discrete tax expense of $39.4 million related to the revaluation of the Company's U.K. deferred taxes due to the recently approved U.K. Finance Act 2021.

$18.2 million of acquired intangible amortization and $1.6 million of acquisition-related costs in connection with the eOne acquisition.

Second Quarter 2021 Major Segment and Brand Performance

Beginning with the first quarter 2021, Hasbro realigned its financial reporting segments and business units, in order to align its segment financial reporting more closely with its current business structure. The three principal reportable segments are: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment. Reclassifications of certain prior year segment results have been made to conform to the current-year presentation. None of the segment changes impact the Company's previously reported consolidated net revenue, operating profits, EBITDA, net earnings or net earnings per share.

Major Segments ($ Millions) Net Revenues Operating Profit (Loss) Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) 1 Q2 2021 Q2 2020 % Change Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Consumer Products $ 689.2 $ 519.5 33% $ 17.8 $ (45.3 ) $ 17.8 $ (45.3 ) Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming $ 406.3 $ 186.7 >100% $ 192.9 $ 74.1 $ 192.9 $ 74.1 Entertainment $ 226.7 $ 154.1 47% $ (113.7 ) $ (13.5 ) $ 9.9 $ 9.1 1Reconciliations are included in the attached schedules under the heading "Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit."

Brand Portfolio Net Revenues ($ Millions) Q2 2021 Q2 2020 % Change Franchise Brands $ 649.9 $ 376.9 72% Partner Brands $ 212.0 $ 138.3 53% Hasbro Gaming1 $ 147.1 $ 137.0 7% Emerging Brands $ 117.0 $ 75.9 54% TV/Film/Entertainment $ 196.2 $ 132.2 48% 1Hasbro's total gaming category, including all gaming revenue, most notably MAGIC: THE GATHERING and MONOPOLY, which are reported in the Franchise Brands portfolio, totaled $519.4 million for the second quarter 2021, up 63% compared to the respective period in 2020.

Revenues grew in each Brand Portfolio category. Franchise Brand revenues increased with gains in MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, BABY ALIVE and MY LITTLE PONY. Partner Brands revenue increased behind growth in Hasbro products for the Marvel portfolio, Lucasfilm's Star Wars and The Mandalorian, Disney Princess and Beyblade. Hasbro Gaming revenue increased versus the strong second quarter last year and versus 2019, led by DUNGEONS & DRAGONS and DUEL MASTERS, as well as the launch of FOOSKETBALL. Emerging Brands revenue was up including growth in PJ MASKS, PEPPA PIG, GI JOE, FURREAL FRIENDS and several other properties. TV/Film/Entertainment revenues grew with increased deliveries in scripted, unscripted and animated television as well as Music.

Consumer Products segment revenue and operating profit grew behind higher revenue in Hasbro Franchise Brands NERF, TRANSFORMERS and PLAY-DOH as well as Hasbro products for Marvel and Star Wars along with several other properties. Revenue grew in all regions and in licensing. Global consumer point of sale declined mid-single digits. Point of sale for toys increased but was more than offset by a decline in games point of sale as compared to the strong games performance in the second quarter 2020. Revenue growth in the quarter delivered higher operating profit as higher revenues more than offset increased royalty and advertising expense.

Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment revenue grew led by MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS. Wizards had two record releases in the quarter, MAGIC: THE GATHERING Strixhaven and Modern Horizons 2, as well as growth in digital gaming including the successful launch of Magic: The Gathering Arena on mobile and continued growth in DUNGEONS & DRAGONS. Operating profit increased driven by higher revenues which were partially offset by higher expenses to support new game launches, such as product development and depreciation related to game development as well as advertising.

Entertainment segment revenue increased with growth in TV & Film, Family Brands and Music. Television revenues grew with deliveries including Cruel Summer and The Rookie among other scripted and unscripted programs. Family Brands benefited from content deals for several properties include My Little Pony, Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, as well as growth in YouTube advertising revenues. Adjusted operating profit increased on the higher revenue, partially offset by higher program cost amortization as well as administrative and royalty expenses.

revenue grew led by MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS. Wizards had two record releases in the quarter, MAGIC: THE GATHERING and , as well as growth in digital gaming including the successful launch of on mobile and continued growth in DUNGEONS & DRAGONS. Operating profit increased driven by higher revenues which were partially offset by higher expenses to support new game launches, such as product development and depreciation related to game development as well as advertising. Entertainment segment revenue increased with growth in TV & Film, Family Brands and Music. Television revenues grew with deliveries including Cruel Summer and The Rookie among other scripted and unscripted programs. Family Brands benefited from content deals for several properties include My Little Pony, Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, as well as growth in YouTube advertising revenues. Adjusted operating profit increased on the higher revenue, partially offset by higher program cost amortization as well as administrative and royalty expenses.

eOne Music Business

The sale of the eOne Music business was completed in early fiscal third quarter 2021. The results of the eOne Music business have been included in operating results for the second quarter 2021. Proceeds from the sale, which will be reflected in third quarter results, were approximately $397 million. In anticipation of the closing of the transaction, the Company repaid $250 million of debt at the end of the second quarter, and following the completion of the transaction, an additional $100 million at the beginning of the third quarter.

Dividend

The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per common share was declared on May 20, 2021 and is payable on August 16, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 2, 2021. During the second quarter, Hasbro paid $94.1 million in cash dividends to shareholders, bringing the year-to-date payments to $187.5 million.

Conference Call Webcast

Hasbro will webcast its first quarter earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today. To listen to the live webcast and access the accompanying presentation slides, please go to https://investor.hasbro.com. The replay of the call will be available on Hasbro’s web site approximately 2 hours following completion of the call.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.

The company’s unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.)

HASBRO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars) June 27, 2021 June 28, 2020 ASSETS Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 1,228.2 $ 1,038.0 Accounts Receivable, Net 865.9 911.3 Inventories 499.6 564.2 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 543.2 672.2 Assets Held for Sale 479.5 — Total Current Assets 3,616.4 3,185.7 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 466.2 482.2 Goodwill 3,420.8 3,666.0 Other Intangible Assets, Net 1,248.3 1,559.1 Other Assets 1,350.5 1,329.1 Total Assets $ 10,102.2 $ 10,222.1 LIABILITIES, NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Short-Term Borrowings $ 0.8 $ 6.4 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 189.6 378.6 Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities 1,778.9 1,596.6 Liabilities Held for Sale 76.3 — Total Current Liabilities 2,045.6 1,981.6 Long-Term Debt 4,388.7 4,802.5 Other Liabilities 753.0 771.7 Total Liabilities 7,187.3 7,555.8 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 24.5 24.1 Total Shareholders' Equity 2,890.4 2,642.2 Total Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity $ 10,102.2 $ 10,222.1

HASBRO, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars and Shares, Except Per Share Data) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 27, 2021 % Net Revenues June 28, 2020 % Net Revenues June 27, 2021 % Net Revenues June 28, 2020 % Net Revenues Net Revenues $ 1,322.2 100.0 % $ 860.3 100.0 % $ 2,437.0 100.0 % $ 1,965.9 100.0 % Costs and Expenses: Cost of Sales 345.0 26.1 % 253.2 29.4 % 634.9 26.1 % 515.9 26.2 % Program Cost Amortization 110.7 8.4 % 50.6 5.9 % 208.2 8.5 % 182.8 9.3 % Royalties 111.5 8.4 % 97.4 11.3 % 220.4 9.0 % 210.2 10.7 % Product Development 87.2 6.6 % 58.4 6.8 % 149.0 6.1 % 112.2 5.7 % Advertising 105.4 8.0 % 72.3 8.4 % 193.3 7.9 % 174.0 8.9 % Amortization of Intangibles 29.7 2.2 % 34.7 4.0 % 62.6 2.6 % 71.5 3.6 % Selling, Distribution and Administration 354.3 26.8 % 281.2 32.7 % 642.9 26.4 % 560.3 28.5 % Loss on Assets Held for Sale 101.8 7.7 % — 0.0 % 101.8 4.2 % — 0.0 % Acquisition and Related Costs — 0.0 % 10.3 1.2 % — 0.0 % 160.1 8.1 % Operating Profit (Loss) 76.6 5.8 % 2.2 0.3 % 223.9 9.2 % (21.1 ) -1.1 % Interest Expense 46.1 3.5 % 49.6 5.8 % 94.0 3.9 % 104.3 5.3 % Other Income, Net (10.6 ) -0.8 % (3.7 ) -0.4 % (40.7 ) -1.7 % (9.7 ) -0.5 % Earnings (Loss) before Income Taxes 41.1 3.1 % (43.7 ) -5.1 % 170.6 7.0 % (115.7 ) -5.9 % Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 63.0 4.8 % (10.8 ) -1.3 % 75.0 3.1 % (14.9 ) -0.8 % Net (Loss) Earnings (21.9 ) -1.7 % (32.9 ) -3.8 % 95.6 3.9 % (100.8 ) -5.1 % Net Earnings Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 1.0 0.1 % 1.0 0.1 % 2.3 0.1 % 2.8 0.1 % Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to Hasbro, Inc. $ (22.9 ) -1.7 % $ (33.9 ) -3.9 % $ 93.3 3.8 % $ (103.6 ) -5.3 % Per Common Share Net (Loss) Earnings Basic $ (0.17 ) $ (0.25 ) $ 0.68 $ (0.75 ) Diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.25 ) $ 0.68 $ (0.75 ) Cash Dividends Declared $ 0.68 $ 0.68 $ 0.68 $ 1.36 Weighted Average Number of Shares Basic 137.8 137.2 137.8 137.2 Diluted 137.8 137.2 138.2 137.2

HASBRO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars) Six Months Ended June 27, 2021 June 28, 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net Earnings (Loss) $ 95.6 $ (100.8 ) Other Non-Cash Adjustments 419.3 366.9 Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities (39.6 ) (7.8 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 577.1 258.3 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment (63.1 ) (64.0 ) Acquisition, Net of Cash Acquired — (4,403.9 ) Other (3.2 ) 13.1 Net Cash Utilized by Investing Activities (66.3 ) (4,454.8 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from Long-Term Debt 114.7 1,023.5 Repayments of Long-Term Debt (635.0 ) (98.2 ) Net Repayments of Short-Term Borrowings (6.3 ) (4.5 ) Stock-Based Compensation Transactions 9.4 1.8 Dividends Paid (187.5 ) (186.2 ) Payments Related to Tax Withholding for Share-Based Compensation (9.5 ) (5.7 ) Redemption of Equity Instruments — (47.4 ) Other (4.2 ) (4.8 ) Net Cash (Utilized) Provided by Financing Activities (718.4 ) 678.5 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash 4.3 (24.4 ) Net Decrease in Cash Balances Classified as Held for Sale (18.2 ) — Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents (221.5 ) (3,542.4 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 1,449.7 4,580.4 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter $ 1,228.2 $ 1,038.0

HASBRO, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA SEGMENT RESULTS - AS REPORTED AND AS ADJUSTED (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars) Effective in the first quarter of 2021, the Company reorganized its reportable segments to Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. For comparability, segment results for the quarter and six months ended June 28, 2020 are presented to align with the new reportable segments. Operating Results Quarter Ended June 27, 2021 Quarter Ended June 28, 2020 As Reported Non-GAAP Adjustments Adjusted As Reported Non-GAAP Adjustments Adjusted % Change Total Company Results External Net Revenues (1) $ 1,322.2 $ — $ 1,322.2 $ 860.3 $ — $ 860.3 54% Operating Profit 76.6 135.0 211.6 2.2 44.4 46.6 >100% Operating Margin 5.8 % 10.2 % 16.0 % 0.3 % 5.2 % 5.4 % EBITDA 159.5 130.1 289.6 73.5 37.3 110.8 >100% Segment Results Consumer Products: External Net Revenues (2) $ 689.2 $ — $ 689.2 $ 519.5 $ — $ 519.5 33% Operating Profit (Loss) 17.8 — 17.8 (45.3 ) — (45.3 ) >100% Operating Margin 2.6 % — 2.6 % -8.7 % — -8.7 % EBITDA 46.6 8.1 54.7 (11.9 ) 9.1 (2.8 ) >100% Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming: External Net Revenues 406.3 — 406.3 186.7 — 186.7 >100% Operating Profit 192.9 — 192.9 74.1 — 74.1 >100% Operating Margin 47.5 % — 47.5 % 39.7 % — 39.7 % EBITDA 206.9 3.1 210.0 76.6 2.3 78.9 >100% Entertainment: External Net Revenues (3) 226.7 — 226.7 154.1 — 154.1 47% Operating (Loss) Profit (113.7 ) 123.6 9.9 (13.5 ) 22.6 9.1 9% Operating Margin -50.2 % 54.5 % 4.4 % -8.8 % 14.7 % 5.9 % EBITDA (87.2 ) 106.7 19.5 9.4 1.4 10.8 81% Corporate and Other: Operating (Loss) Profit (20.4 ) 11.4 (9.0 ) (13.1 ) 21.8 8.7 >-100% EBITDA (6.8 ) 12.2 5.4 (0.6 ) 24.5 23.9 >-100%

Quarter Ended June 27, 2021 June 28, 2020 % Change (1) Net Revenues by Brand Portfolio Franchise Brands $ 649.9 $ 376.9 72 % Partner Brands 212.0 138.3 53 % Hasbro Gaming (i) 147.1 137.0 7 % Emerging Brands 117.0 75.9 54 % TV/Film/Entertainment 196.2 132.2 48 % Total $ 1,322.2 $ 860.3 (i) Hasbro's total gaming category, including all gaming revenue, most notably MAGIC: THE GATHERING and MONOPOLY, which are reported in the Franchise Brands portfolio, totaled $519.4 for the quarter ended June 27, 2021, up 63% from revenues of $319.0 for the quarter ended June 28, 2020. Quarter Ended June 27, 2021 June 28, 2020 % Change (2) Consumer Products Segment Net Revenues by Major Geographic Region North America $ 391.4 $ 283.0 38 % Europe 176.5 141.9 24 % Asia Pacific 68.4 60.7 13 % Latin America 52.9 33.9 56 % Total $ 689.2 $ 519.5 Quarter Ended June 27, 2021 June 28, 2020 % Change (3) Entertainment Segment Net Revenues by Category Film and TV $ 164.3 $ 108.9 51 % Family Brands 26.1 18.8 39 % Music and Other 36.3 26.4 38 % Total $ 226.7 $ 154.1

Operating Results Six Months Ended June 27, 2021 Six Months Ended June 28, 2020 As Reported Non-GAAP Adjustments Adjusted As Reported Non-GAAP Adjustments Adjusted % Change Total Company Results External Net Revenues (4) $ 2,437.0 $ — $ 2,437.0 $ 1,965.9 $ — $ 1,965.9 24% Operating Profit (Loss) 223.9 161.8 385.7 (21.1 ) 219.2 198.1 95% Operating Margin 9.2 % 6.6 % 15.8 % -1.1 % 11.2 % 10.1 % EBITDA 394.8 146.8 541.6 116.8 197.9 314.7 72% Segment Results Consumer Products: External Net Revenues (5) $ 1,343.1 $ — $ 1,343.1 $ 1,092.0 $ — $ 1,092.0 23% Operating Profit (Loss) 50.1 — 50.1 (55.0 ) — (55.0 ) >100% Operating Margin 3.7 % — 3.7 % -5.0 % — -5.0 % EBITDA 106.0 14.6 120.6 (3.8 ) 16.7 12.9 >100% Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming: External Net Revenues 648.5 — 648.5 397.3 — 397.3 63% Operating Profit 302.9 — 302.9 169.9 — 169.9 78% Operating Margin 46.7 % — 46.7 % 42.8 % — 42.8 % EBITDA 319.2 5.7 324.9 173.7 4.2 177.9 83% Entertainment: External Net Revenues (6) 445.4 — 445.4 476.6 — 476.6 -7% Operating (Loss) Profit (96.7 ) 148.5 51.8 (77.8 ) 146.2 68.4 -24% Operating Margin -21.7 % 33.3 % 11.6 % -16.3 % 30.7 % 14.4 % EBITDA (19.0 ) 110.8 91.8 (24.9 ) 100.7 75.8 21% Corporate and Other: Operating (Loss) Profit (32.4 ) 13.3 (19.1 ) (58.2 ) 73.0 14.8 >-100% EBITDA (11.4 ) 15.7 4.3 (28.2 ) 76.3 48.1 >-100%

Six Months Ended June 27, 2021 June 28, 2020 % Change (4) Net Revenues by Brand Portfolio Franchise Brands $ 1,141.4 $ 773.4 48 % Partner Brands 400.0 320.6 25 % Hasbro Gaming (i) 283.4 277.1 2 % Emerging Brands 221.7 170.1 30 % TV/Film/Entertainment 390.5 424.7 -8 % Total $ 2,437.0 $ 1,965.9 (i) Hasbro's total gaming category, including all gaming revenue, most notably MAGIC: THE GATHERING and MONOPOLY, totaled $884.7 for the six months ended June 27, 2021, up 34% from revenues of $659.5 for the six months ended June 28, 2020. Six Months Ended June 27, 2021 June 28, 2020 % Change (5) Consumer Products Segment Net Revenues by Major Geographic Region North America $ 754.1 $ 604.8 25 % Europe 365.0 298.6 22 % Asia Pacific 133.2 118.9 12 % Latin America 90.8 69.7 30 % Total $ 1,343.1 $ 1,092.0 Six Months Ended June 27, 2021 June 28, 2020 % Change (6) Entertainment Segment Net Revenues by Category Film and TV $ 330.7 $ 372.9 -11 % Family Brands 44.9 44.7 0 % Music and Other 69.8 59.0 18 % Total $ 445.4 $ 476.6

HASBRO, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars) Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 27, 2021 June 28, 2020 June 27, 2021 June 28, 2020 Operating Profit (Loss) $ 76.6 $ 2.2 $ 223.9 $ (21.1 ) Consumer Products 17.8 (45.3 ) 50.1 (55.0 ) Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming 192.9 74.1 302.9 169.9 Entertainment (113.7 ) (13.5 ) (96.7 ) (77.8 ) Corporate and Other (20.4 ) (13.1 ) (32.4 ) (58.2 ) Non-GAAP Adjustments (1) $ 135.0 $ 44.4 $ 161.8 $ 219.2 Entertainment 123.6 22.6 148.5 146.2 Corporate and Other 11.4 21.8 13.3 73.0 Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) $ 211.6 $ 46.6 $ 385.7 $ 198.1 Consumer Products 17.8 (45.3 ) 50.1 (55.0 ) Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming 192.9 74.1 302.9 169.9 Entertainment 9.9 9.1 51.8 68.4 Corporate and Other (9.0 ) 8.7 (19.1 ) 14.8 (1) The Company's non-GAAP adjustments include the following: Acquisition-related costs (i) $ 1.9 $ 10.3 $ 3.8 $ 160.1 Acquired intangible amortization (ii) 21.8 22.6 46.7 47.6 Loss on assets held for sale and related costs (iii) 111.3 — 111.3 — Severance (iv) — 11.5 — 11.5 Total $ 135.0 $ 44.4 $ 161.8 $ 219.2

(i) In association with the Company's acquisition of eOne, the Company incurred related expenses of $1.9 ($1.6 after-tax) and $3.8 ($3.3 after-tax) in the quarter and six months ended June 27, 2021, respectively, and $10.3 ($8.5 after-tax) and $160.1 ($136.0 after-tax) in the quarter and six months ended June 28, 2020, respectively, comprised of the following: (a) In the quarter and six months ended June 27, 2021, the Company incurred stock compensation expense of $1.9 and $3.8 respectively, associated with acquisition-related grants. In 2021, this expense is included within Selling, Distribution and Administration. (b) In the quarter and six months ended June 28, 2020, the Company incurred expenses of $10.3 and $160.1, respectively, comprised of 1) acquisition and integration costs of $4.0 and $99.7, respectively, including expense associated with the acceleration of eOne stock-based compensation and advisor fees settled at the closing of the acquisition, as well as integration costs; and 2) restructuring and related costs of $6.3 and $60.4, respectively, including severance and retention costs, as well as impairment charges in the first quarter of 2020 for certain definite-lived intangible and production assets. In 2020, these expenses were included within Acquisition and Related Costs. (ii) The Company incurred incremental intangible amortization costs related to the intangible assets acquired in the eOne acquisition. (iii) On April 25, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to sell the eOne music business for an aggregate sales price of $385.0, subject to certain closing adjustments related to working capital and net debt. As such, the assets and liabilities of eOne music were revalued in the second quarter of 2021 and disclosed separately on the balance sheet. The charge of $111.3 is comprised of a goodwill impairment loss of $101.8 (included within Loss on Assets Held for Sale) and transaction costs of $9.5 (included within Selling, Distribution and Administration). The after-tax combined charge is $109.1. (iv) In the quarter ended June 28, 2020, the Company incurred $11.5 of severance charges, associated with cost-savings initiatives within the Company's commercial and Film and TV businesses.

HASBRO, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars) Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 27, 2021 June 28, 2020 June 27, 2021 June 28, 2020 Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to Hasbro, Inc. $ (22.9 ) $ (33.9 ) $ 93.3 $ (103.6 ) Interest Expense 46.1 49.6 94.0 104.3 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 63.0 (10.8 ) 75.0 (14.9 ) Net Earnings Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 1.0 1.0 2.3 2.8 Depreciation 42.6 32.9 67.6 56.7 Amortization of Intangibles 29.7 34.7 62.6 71.5 EBITDA 159.5 73.5 394.8 116.8 Non-GAAP Adjustments and Stock Compensation (1) 130.1 37.3 146.8 197.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 289.6 $ 110.8 $ 541.6 $ 314.7 (1) The Company's non-GAAP adjustments and stock compensation are comprised of the following: Stock compensation $ 18.8 $ 15.5 $ 35.5 $ 26.3 Acquisition-related costs — 10.3 — 160.1 Loss on assets held for sale and related costs 111.3 — 111.3 — Severance — 11.5 — 11.5 Total $ 130.1 $ 37.3 $ 146.8 $ 197.9 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment: Consumer Products $ 54.7 $ (2.8 ) $ 120.6 $ 12.9 Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming 210.0 78.9 324.9 177.9 Entertainment 19.5 10.8 91.8 75.8 Corporate and Other 5.4 23.9 4.3 48.1 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 289.6 $ 110.8 $ 541.6 $ 314.7 Consumer Products: Operating Profit (Loss) $ 17.8 $ (45.3 ) $ 50.1 $ (55.0 ) Other Income (Expense) 1.5 1.2 7.7 (4.5 ) Depreciation 19.5 20.8 32.6 32.9 Amortization of Intangibles 7.8 11.4 15.6 22.8 EBITDA 46.6 (11.9 ) 106.0 (3.8 ) Non-GAAP Adjustments and Stock Compensation 8.1 9.1 14.6 16.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 54.7 $ (2.8 ) $ 120.6 $ 12.9 Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming: Operating Profit $ 192.9 $ 74.1 $ 302.9 $ 169.9 Other Income (Expense) (0.6 ) 0.3 (0.9 ) (0.7 ) Depreciation 14.6 2.2 17.2 4.5 EBITDA 206.9 76.6 319.2 173.7 Non-GAAP Adjustments and Stock Compensation 3.1 2.3 5.7 4.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 210.0 $ 78.9 $ 324.9 $ 177.9 Entertainment: Operating Loss $ (113.7 ) $ (13.5 ) $ (96.7 ) $ (77.8 ) Other Income (Expense) 2.3 (2.6 ) 25.6 0.4 Depreciation 2.2 2.4 5.0 4.1 Amortization of Intangibles 22.0 23.1 47.1 48.4 EBITDA (87.2 ) 9.4 (19.0 ) (24.9 ) Non-GAAP Adjustments and Stock Compensation 106.7 1.4 110.8 100.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19.5 $ 10.8 $ 91.8 $ 75.8

HASBRO, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars and Shares, Except Per Share Data) Reconciliation of Net Earnings and Earnings per Share Quarter Ended (all adjustments reported after-tax) June 27, 2021 Diluted Per Share Amount June 28, 2020 Diluted Per Share Amount Net Loss Attributable to Hasbro, Inc. $ (22.9 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (33.9 ) $ (0.25 ) Acquisition-related costs 1.6 0.01 8.5 0.06 Acquired intangible amortization 18.2 0.13 17.9 0.13 Loss on assets held for sale and related costs 109.1 0.79 — — Severance — — 10.2 0.07 UK Tax Reform (1) 39.4 0.29 — — Net Earnings Attributable to Hasbro, Inc., as Adjusted $ 145.4 $ 1.05 $ 2.7 $ 0.02 Six Months Ended (all adjustments reported after-tax) June 27, 2021 Diluted Per Share Amount June 28, 2020 Diluted Per Share Amount Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Hasbro, Inc. $ 93.3 $ 0.68 $ (103.6 ) $ (0.75 ) Acquisition-related costs 3.3 0.02 136.0 0.99 Acquired intangible amortization 38.7 0.28 37.8 0.28 Loss on assets held for sale and related costs 109.1 0.79 — — Severance — — 10.2 0.07 UK Tax Reform (1) 39.4 0.29 — — Net Earnings Attributable to Hasbro, Inc., as Adjusted $ 283.8 $ 2.05 $ 80.4 $ 0.59 (1) In the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded income tax expense of $39.4 as a result of the revaluation of the Company's UK deferred taxes in accordance with Finance Act 2021 enacted by the United Kingdom on June 10, 2021. Effective April 1, 2023, the new law increases the corporate income tax rate to 25% from 19%.

