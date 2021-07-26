FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to Customer Qualification Plant

Mpac Lambert, a UK-based developer of automation and mass production solutions, was prequalified to participate in the competitive tender following nearly three years of cooperation with 24M Technologies (“24M”) on industrializing and scaling 24M’s SemiSolid lithium-ion battery platform technology. The company will leverage 24M’s innovative battery casting technology and in-house expertise and experience in automation and mass production systems to construct and install the equipment.

FREYR Battery (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has signed a contract with Mpac Lambert for the supply of the casting and unit cell assembly equipment package to the battery cell production line at FREYR’s Customer Qualification Plant (“CQP”) in Mo i Rana, Norway. Preparatory work on the facility is already ongoing with a targeted start of initial operations in the second half of 2022.

“The casting and unit cell assembly sits at the heart of the battery cell production process. This is FREYR’s first contract for critical production line machinery, and we are excited to take the important step towards achieving the milestones outlined in our project plan. We expect to commence construction in August 2021. FREYR looks forward to announcing other contract awards for other equipment to the CQP in due course,” said Einar Kilde, EVP Projects at FREYR.

The contract with Mpac Lambert also grants FREYR options for delivery of the casting and unit cell assembly equipment packages for FREYR’s planned Gigafactories.

“We are delighted to be a partner to FREYR to support them in their vision and play our part as Mpac automation ecosystems to provide know-how, equipment and services to industrialize the battery cell energy storage device production,” said Tony Steels, the CEO of Mpac.

“FREYR continues to advance Norway’s first lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facility at industrial scale with a production line developed to our own specifications. The CQP will be used to optimize and industrialize 24M’s technology to produce clean, low-cost and high-energy density battery solutions based on renewable energy. We look forward to establishing a long-term partnership with Mpac Lambert through the CQP and potential later Gigafactory development,” said Tom Einar Jensen, the CEO of FREYR.