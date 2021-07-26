CUSTOMCELLS brings three new shareholders on board following funding round (FOTO)
Itzehoe/Tübingen (ots) - CUSTOMCELLS (https://www.customcells.de/) has
successfully concluded an international funding round. As one of the leading
companies in the fields of development and series production of special
lithium-ion battery cells, CUSTOMCELLS has secured the support of lead investors
Vsquared Ventures (https://vsquared.vc/) and 468 Capital
(https://www.468cap.com/) . Porsche Ventures (https://www.porsche.ventures/)
joins CUSTOMCELLS as an additional shareholder and financial investor.
"With Vsquared Ventures and 468 Capital, as well as Porsche Ventures, we will
have strong partners at our side in the future who will help us to drive the
development of CUSTOMCELLS even more decisively - on both the national and
international stage," says Leopold König, CEO and Co-founder of CUSTOMCELLS.
"What we are particularly excited about is the spirit that all three of them
bring to the table. Just like us, they share a belief in sustainable
cutting-edge technology made in Germany. Together, we now have the opportunity
to actively shape Germany's future viability and its role in battery cell
development and production," König emphasizes. Lithium-ion batteries are
considered a key technology for numerous industrial sectors, not only for the
automotive industry.
International expansion with new partners on the side
"Lithium-ion battery cells play a crucial role in decarbonizing mobility - from
electric cars to air travel and maritime transport. The shift towards mobility
free of local CO2 emissions has begun, but is still limited by the performance
of existing batteries," says Herbert Mangesius, Co-founder of Vsquared Ventures
(https://vsquared.vc/) . "CUSTOMCELLS has built specialized and unique
capabilities over a decade to address these exact performance challenges," says
Mangesius.
"CUSTOMCELLS, with its focus on the development of customized high-tech
solutions as well as small and medium production volumes, is making a key
contribution to the development of the European battery cell industry. We are
convinced that together we can further expand our leading international position
in the field of cell technology in the coming years," says Florian Leibert,
General Partner at venture capitalist 468 Capital (https://www.468cap.com/) ,
which has offices in Berlin and San Francisco.
Porsche Ventures (https://www.porsche.ventures/) , the venture capitalist of
Porsche AG, has also joined CUSTOMCELLS as a new shareholder. "With its
expertise in battery cell development, CUSTOMCELLS offers a wide range of
potential applications via its investment in Cellforce Group GmbH and the
associated synergies, particularly in maritime and vertical electric mobility,"
says Dr. Ulrich Thiem of Porsche Ventures. "The investment in CUSTOMCELLS
benefits Porsche's battery strategy."
Contact:
Mike Eisermann
Head of Marketing & PR
Custom Cells Itzehoe GmbH
Fraunhoferstr. 1 b | 25524 Itzehoe, Germany
Phone: +49 160 4351 596
E-Mail: mailto:mike.eisermann@customcells.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156638/4977901
OTS: CUSTOMCELLS®
