CUSTOMCELLS brings three new shareholders on board following funding round (FOTO)

Itzehoe/Tübingen (ots) - CUSTOMCELLS (https://www.customcells.de/) has

successfully concluded an international funding round. As one of the leading

companies in the fields of development and series production of special

lithium-ion battery cells, CUSTOMCELLS has secured the support of lead investors

Vsquared Ventures (https://vsquared.vc/) and 468 Capital

(https://www.468cap.com/) . Porsche Ventures (https://www.porsche.ventures/)

joins CUSTOMCELLS as an additional shareholder and financial investor.



"With Vsquared Ventures and 468 Capital, as well as Porsche Ventures, we will

have strong partners at our side in the future who will help us to drive the

development of CUSTOMCELLS even more decisively - on both the national and

international stage," says Leopold König, CEO and Co-founder of CUSTOMCELLS.

"What we are particularly excited about is the spirit that all three of them

bring to the table. Just like us, they share a belief in sustainable

cutting-edge technology made in Germany. Together, we now have the opportunity

to actively shape Germany's future viability and its role in battery cell

development and production," König emphasizes. Lithium-ion batteries are

considered a key technology for numerous industrial sectors, not only for the

"Lithium-ion battery cells play a crucial role in decarbonizing mobility - from

electric cars to air travel and maritime transport. The shift towards mobility

free of local CO2 emissions has begun, but is still limited by the performance

of existing batteries," says Herbert Mangesius, Co-founder of Vsquared Ventures

(https://vsquared.vc/) . "CUSTOMCELLS has built specialized and unique

capabilities over a decade to address these exact performance challenges," says

Mangesius.



"CUSTOMCELLS, with its focus on the development of customized high-tech

solutions as well as small and medium production volumes, is making a key

contribution to the development of the European battery cell industry. We are

convinced that together we can further expand our leading international position

in the field of cell technology in the coming years," says Florian Leibert,

General Partner at venture capitalist 468 Capital (https://www.468cap.com/) ,

which has offices in Berlin and San Francisco.



Porsche Ventures (https://www.porsche.ventures/) , the venture capitalist of

Porsche AG, has also joined CUSTOMCELLS as a new shareholder. "With its

expertise in battery cell development, CUSTOMCELLS offers a wide range of

potential applications via its investment in Cellforce Group GmbH and the

associated synergies, particularly in maritime and vertical electric mobility,"

says Dr. Ulrich Thiem of Porsche Ventures. "The investment in CUSTOMCELLS

benefits Porsche's battery strategy."



