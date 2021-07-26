 Robert Wall to Join Lazard Asset Management as Head of Sustainable Private Infrastructure

Mr. Wall, who has more than 20 years’ experience in growing private market investment portfolios, investing in infrastructure companies, and delivering engineering projects, will build a team at LAM to manage a sustainable investment strategy focused on private infrastructure companies. The strategy is expected to be made available to clients globally.

Lazard Asset Management (LAM) today announced an expansion of its global alternatives investment platform with the hiring of Robert Wall. Mr. Wall will join the firm in October as Managing Director and Head of Sustainable Private Infrastructure and will be based in London.

“Clients are increasingly looking for investments that provide diversified returns and that have demonstrable benefits to society in line with a more sustainable world,” said Ashish Bhutani, Chief Executive Officer, LAM. “Robert has extensive experience in investing capital across all sub-sectors of the infrastructure asset class to deliver strong returns.”

“Sustainable Private infrastructure has the potential to deliver superior, long-term investment returns through active engagement with operating companies, and improves essential services for customers, employees and other stakeholders,” said Robert Wall. “This is a fantastic opportunity to provide clients with access to private infrastructure investments, alongside Lazard Asset Management’s global investment resources and expertise in sustainable investing.”

Mr. Wall was most recently a partner and member of the infrastructure investment committee in private markets at Federated Hermes. Prior to that he was a founding member of the infrastructure investments team at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. He began his career as a professional engineer.

About Lazard Asset Management

A subsidiary of Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ), Lazard Asset Management offers a range of equity, fixed-income, and alternative investment products worldwide. As of June 30, 2021, Lazard’s asset management business managed $277 billion of client assets. For more information about LAM, please visit www.LazardAssetManagement.com. Follow LAM at @LazardAsset.

