checkAd

 Robert Wall to Join Lazard Asset Management as Head of Sustainable Private Infrastructure

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 12:49  |  31   |   |   

Lazard Asset Management (LAM) today announced an expansion of its global alternatives investment platform with the hiring of Robert Wall. Mr. Wall will join the firm in October as Managing Director and Head of Sustainable Private Infrastructure and will be based in London.

Mr. Wall, who has more than 20 years’ experience in growing private market investment portfolios, investing in infrastructure companies, and delivering engineering projects, will build a team at LAM to manage a sustainable investment strategy focused on private infrastructure companies. The strategy is expected to be made available to clients globally.

“Clients are increasingly looking for investments that provide diversified returns and that have demonstrable benefits to society in line with a more sustainable world,” said Ashish Bhutani, Chief Executive Officer, LAM. “Robert has extensive experience in investing capital across all sub-sectors of the infrastructure asset class to deliver strong returns.”

“Sustainable Private infrastructure has the potential to deliver superior, long-term investment returns through active engagement with operating companies, and improves essential services for customers, employees and other stakeholders,” said Robert Wall. “This is a fantastic opportunity to provide clients with access to private infrastructure investments, alongside Lazard Asset Management’s global investment resources and expertise in sustainable investing.”

Mr. Wall was most recently a partner and member of the infrastructure investment committee in private markets at Federated Hermes. Prior to that he was a founding member of the infrastructure investments team at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. He began his career as a professional engineer.

About Lazard Asset Management

A subsidiary of Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ), Lazard Asset Management offers a range of equity, fixed-income, and alternative investment products worldwide. As of June 30, 2021, Lazard’s asset management business managed $277 billion of client assets. For more information about LAM, please visit www.LazardAssetManagement.com. Follow LAM at @LazardAsset.

Lazard Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

 Robert Wall to Join Lazard Asset Management as Head of Sustainable Private Infrastructure Lazard Asset Management (LAM) today announced an expansion of its global alternatives investment platform with the hiring of Robert Wall. Mr. Wall will join the firm in October as Managing Director and Head of Sustainable Private Infrastructure and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
Air Liquide Signs a New Power Purchase Agreement for Renewable Electricity in Belgium
Tikehau Capital Surpasses Target with €617m Final Close for Second Vintage of European Special ...
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Announce Change of Name
Belgium: TotalEnergies Signs Renewable Power Purchase Agreement With Air Liquide
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
ModivCare Expands Personal Care Segment with Acquisition of CareFinders
Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Comes in Third at the 2021 HAPO Columbia Cup
DigitalBridge Announces Acquisition of Leading Asian Data Center Business
Arizona Metals Corp Announces Kay Mine Drilling intersects 54 m grading 1.9% Cu, 2.9 g/t Au, 5.0% ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.07.21Joanne Choi Joins Lazard Asset Management as Chief Marketing Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Lazard to Announce Second-Quarter and First-Half 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Lazard Reports June 2021 Assets Under Management
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten