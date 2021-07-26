 Enidine Introduces New PXR Series, Expanding Small-Bore, Shock-Absorber Line

“The new PXR Series from Enidine provides all of the benefits of RoHS-compliant materials in a small package,” said Greg Herman, Global Commercial Leader, Enidine Industrial. “Similar to our popular ECO Series shock absorbers, the new PXR line allows us to provide even more flexibility and options for solving critical energy absorption problems for our customers.”

Enidine Industrial, a subsidiary of ITT Inc ., (NYSE: ITT) is proud to announce its expanded small-bore, shock-absorber line with the new PXR (Platinum Extended Range) Series .

For over 55 years, Enidine has developed innovative energy-absorption and vibration-isolation products for global industrial markets, including machine tool, food and beverage, and automotive manufacturing. The PXR Series, designed using environmentally friendly materials, can accommodate a wide range of operating conditions with varying masses or propelling forces. The tamper-proof design provides consistent performance, maximum energy absorption, and high cycle rates for applications requiring best-in-class energy absorption technology.

“The expansion of our already popular small-bore, shock-absorber series gives us the ability to meet even more of our customers’ critical needs,” continued Herman. “This new nickel-plated addition of RoHS-compliant products further demonstrates our commitment to developing environmentally-friendly offerings for the industrial marketplace that perform very well in hostile environments.”

Additional features of the PXR Series include:

Small-form factor fits diverse application requirements

Threaded cylinders accommodate flexible mounting options

Wrench flats provide for ease of installation

Larger urethane striker cap optimizes stopping ability

Nickel-plated surface is environmentally friendly and RoHS-compliant

Tamper-proof, non-adjustable design provides additional security

Integrated positive stop capabilities reduce the need for additional hardware

Series adheres to ISO quality standards

For more information, please visit www.enidine.com/pxr.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation and industrial markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in a total of approximately 125 countries. The company generated 2020 revenues of $2.5 billion. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

About ITT’s Connect and Control Technologies Business

ITT’s Connect and Control Technologies business designs and manufactures harsh-environment connectors and critical energy absorption, motion, flow and environmental control components. Through leading brands such as Aerospace Controls, BIW Connector Systems, Cannon, Compact, Enidine and Veam, the business serves customers in the aerospace, automation, defense, energy, industrial, infrastructure and transportation markets.

