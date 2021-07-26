Bank of Hawaii Corporation Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) today reported diluted earnings per common share of $1.68 for the second quarter of 2021, compared with diluted earnings per common share of $1.50 in the previous quarter and $0.98 in the same quarter last year. Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $67.5 million compared with net income of $59.9 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $38.9 million in the second quarter of 2020.

“Bank of Hawaii Corporation continued to perform well during the second quarter of 2021," said Peter Ho, Chairman, President, and CEO. “Core loans and deposits continue to grow, and asset quality remains solid. We are also pleased with the success of our inaugural preferred stock issuance in June, which enhances the strength of our balance sheet and positions us well for future growth.”

The return on average assets for the second quarter of 2021 was 1.23 percent compared with 1.15 percent during the previous quarter and 0.82 percent in the same quarter last year. The return on average common equity for the second quarter of 2021 was 19.60 percent compared with 17.65 percent during the previous quarter and 11.58 percent in the same quarter last year.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, net income was $127.5 million, up from net income of $73.7 million during the same period last year. Diluted earnings per common share were $3.18 for the first half of 2021 compared with diluted earnings per common share of $1.85 for the first half of 2020.

The return on average assets for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 was 1.19 percent compared with the return on average assets of 0.79 percent for the same six-month period in 2020. The return on average common equity was 18.63 percent for the first half of 2021 compared with the return on average common equity of 11.11 percent for the first half of 2020.

Financial Highlights

Net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, for the second quarter of 2021 was $123.8 million, an increase of $3.0 million from $120.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 and down $3.2 million from $127.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. The net interest margin was 2.37 percent in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 6 basis points from 2.43 percent in the previous quarter and 46 basis points from 2.83 percent in the same quarter last year. The decrease in the net interest margin is largely due to higher levels of liquidity from continued strong deposit growth and lower interest rates, partially offset by higher fees from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. Net interest income in the second quarter of 2020 included an interest recovery of $2.9 million.

Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, for the first half of 2021 was $244.7 million, down $8.7 million compared with net interest income of $253.4 million for the first half of 2020. The net interest margin for the first six months of 2021 was 2.40 percent, compared with the net interest margin of 2.90 percent for the same six-month period last year. Analyses of changes in net interest income are included in Tables 8a, 8b, and 8c.

Results for the second quarter of 2021 included a negative provision for credit losses of $16.1 million compared with a negative provision for credit losses of $14.3 million in the previous quarter and provision for credit losses of $40.4 million in the same quarter last year. The provision for credit losses during the first half of 2021 was negative $30.4 million compared with a provision for credit losses of $74.0 million during the same period in 2020.

Noninterest income was $44.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.4 million compared with noninterest income of $43.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a decrease of $6.9 million compared with $51.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Noninterest income in the second quarter of 2021 included a gain of $3.7 million related to the sale of investment securities, partially offset by lower mortgage banking income. Noninterest income during the second quarter of 2020 included a gain of $14.2 million related to a sale of Visa Class B shares. Noninterest income for the first half of 2021 was $87.4 million compared with noninterest income of $97.4 million for the first half of 2020.

Noninterest expense was $96.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $2.4 million compared with noninterest expense of $98.9 million in the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of $7.6 million compared with $88.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. Noninterest expense during the second quarter of 2021 included fees related to the early termination of FHLB advances and repurchase agreements of $3.2 million offset by a gain on the sale of property of $3.1 million. Noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2021 also included the restoration of incentive compensation that was reduced in the second quarter of 2020. Noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2021 included seasonal payroll expenses of approximately $2.1 million, costs related to the rollout of contactless cards of $1.9 million, and separation expenses of $1.8 million. Noninterest expense for the first half of 2021 was $195.4 million compared with noninterest expense of $185.2 million for the first half of 2020. An analysis of noninterest expenses related to salaries and benefits is included in Table 9.

The efficiency ratio during the second quarter of 2021 was 57.47 percent compared with 60.45 percent in the previous quarter and 49.95 percent during the same quarter last year. The efficiency ratio for the first half of 2021 was 58.94 percent compared with 52.90 percent in the same period last year.

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 22.84 percent compared with 24.09 percent in the previous quarter and 20.05 percent during the same quarter in 2020. The effective tax rate for the first half of 2021 was 23.43 percent compared with an effective tax rate of 18.95 percent during the same period last year. The increase in the effective tax rate for the first half of 2021 was primarily due to higher pretax book income in the first half of 2021.

The Company’s business segments are defined as Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury & Other. Results for the business segments are determined based on the Company’s internal financial management reporting process and organizational structure. Selected financial information is included in Tables 13a and 13b.

Asset Quality

The Company’s overall asset quality continued to remain stable during the second quarter of 2021. Total non-performing assets were $19.0 million at June 30, 2021, up from $17.9 million at March 31, 2021 and down from $22.7 million at June 30, 2020. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans and leases and foreclosed real estate were 0.16 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2021, compared with 0.15 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2021 and 0.19 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more were $9.3 million at June 30, 2021 compared with $10.4 million at March 31, 2021 and $8.9 million at June 30, 2020. Restructured loans on accrual status and not past due 90 days or more were $74.9 million at June 30, 2021 compared with $74.2 million at March 31, 2021 and $59.7 million at June 30, 2020. More information on non-performing assets and accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more is presented in Table 11.

Net loan and lease charge-offs during the second quarter of 2021 were $1.2 million or 0.04 percent annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding and were comprised of charge-offs of $4.3 million partially offset by recoveries of $3.1 million. Net loan and lease charge-offs during the first quarter of 2021 were $2.9 million or 0.10 percent annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding and were comprised of charge-offs of $6.3 million partially offset by recoveries of $3.4 million. Net loan and lease charge-offs during the second quarter of 2020 were $5.1 million or 0.18 percent annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding and were comprised of $8.3 million of charge-offs partially offset by recoveries of $3.2 million. Net loan and lease charge-offs during the first half of 2021 were $4.1 million or 0.07 percent annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding compared with net charge-offs of $8.9 million or 0.16 percent annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding for the first half of 2020.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was $180.4 million at June 30, 2021, a decrease from $198.3 million at March 31, 2021 and an increase from $173.4 million at June 30, 2020. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.50 percent at June 30, 2021, down from 1.63 percent at March 31, 2021 and up from 1.47 percent at June 30, 2020. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $4.5 million at June 30, 2021, an increase from $3.0 million at the end of the prior quarter and an increase from $2.5 million at the end of the same quarter in 2020. Details of loan and lease charge-offs, recoveries, and the components of the total reserve for credit losses are summarized in Table 12.

Other Financial Highlights

Total assets increased to a new record of $22.7 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase compared with total assets of $21.9 billion at March 31, 2021 and $19.8 billion at June 30, 2020. Average total assets were $22.1 billion during the second quarter of 2021, an increase from $21.2 billion during the first quarter of 2021 and $19.2 billion in the second quarter of 2020.

The investment securities portfolio was $8.5 billion at June 30, 2021, up from $7.5 billion at March 31, 2021 and from $6.0 billion at June 30, 2020 due to growth in deposits that continued to outpace loan growth. The portfolio remains largely comprised of securities issued by U.S. government agencies and U.S. government-sponsored enterprises and includes $4.5 billion in securities available-for-sale and $3.9 billion in securities held-to-maturity at June 30, 2021. The securities portfolio at March 31, 2021 included $4.0 billion in securities available-for-sale and $3.5 billion in securities held-to-maturity. The securities portfolio at June 30, 2020 included $2.7 billion in securities available-for-sale and $3.3 billion in securities held-to-maturity.

Total loans and leases were $12.0 billion at June 30, 2021, a decrease of 0.8 percent from total loans and leases of $12.1 billion at March 31, 2021 and an increase of 2.0 percent from $11.8 billion at June 30, 2020. Average total loans and leases were $12.1 billion during the second quarter of 2021, an increase from average total loans and leases of $12.0 billion during the first quarter of 2021 and $11.7 billion during the second quarter of 2020.

The commercial loan portfolio was $5.1 billion at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $156.2 million or 3.0 percent from $5.3 billion at March 31, 2021 and up $80.4 million or 1.6 percent from $5.0 billion at June 30, 2020. Commercial loans excluding PPP loans were $4.6 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $55.7 million or 1.2 percent from $4.5 billion at March 31, 2021 and an increase of $95.3 million or 2.1 percent from $4.5 billion at June 30, 2020. PPP loans were $513.5 million at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $212.0 million or 29.2 percent from $725.5 million at March 31, 2021 and a decrease of $14.9 million or 2.8 percent from $528.5 million at June 30, 2020. Consumer loans were $6.9 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $56.9 million or 0.8 percent from $6.9 billion at March 31, 2021 and up $155.6 million or 2.3 percent from $6.8 billion at June 30, 2020. Loan and lease portfolio balances are summarized in Table 10.

Total deposits were $20.2 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of 3.1 percent from total deposits of $19.6 billion at March 31, 2021 and up 15.8 percent from total deposits of $17.4 billion at June 30, 2020. Average total deposits were $19.7 billion during the second quarter of 2021, an increase from $18.7 billion during the first quarter of 2021 and from $16.7 billion during second quarter of 2020.

Consumer deposits were $9.8 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $101.6 million or 1.0 percent from $9.7 billion at March 31, 2021 and an increase of $1.0 billion or 12.3 percent from $8.8 billion at June 30, 2020. Commercial deposits were $8.7 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $434.8 million or 5.3 percent from $8.2 billion at March 31, 2021 and an increase of $1.4 billion or 18.9 percent from $7.3 billion at June 30, 2020. Other deposits, including public funds, were $1.6 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $76.7 million or 4.9 percent from $1.6 billion at March 31, 2021 and an increase of $284.3 million or 20.9 percent from $1.4 billion at June 30, 2020. Deposit balances are summarized in Table 10.

In the second quarter of 2021, the Company issued $180 million of Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, at a rate of 4.375%. The Company received net proceeds from the offering of $175.5 million after issuance costs. There were no repurchases under the share repurchase program in the second quarter of 2021. Total remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was $113.1 million at July 23, 2021.

Total shareholders’ equity was $1.6 billion at June 30, 2021, compared with $1.4 billion at March 31, 2021 and $1.4 billion at June 30, 2020. The Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.87 percent at June 30, 2021 compared with 12.35 percent at March 31, 2021 and 12.04 percent at June 30, 2020. The Tier 1 Leverage Ratio at June 30, 2021 was 7.31 percent compared with 6.61 percent at March 31, 2021 and 6.90 percent at June 30, 2020.

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on the Company’s outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021. The Board of Directors previously declared the first quarterly dividend payment of $5.59 per share, equivalent to $0.13975 per depositary share, on its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A for the period covering June 15, 2021 through July 31, 2021. The depositary shares representing the Series A Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol “BOH.PRA.” The dividend will be payable on August 2, 2021 to shareholders of record of the preferred stock as of July 16, 2021.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights Table 1 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 For the Period: Operating Results Net Interest Income $ 123,514 $ 120,569 $ 126,691 $ 244,083 $ 252,657 Provision for Credit Losses (16,100 ) (14,300 ) 40,400 (30,400 ) 74,000 Total Noninterest Income 44,431 42,970 51,268 87,401 97,417 Total Noninterest Expense 96,527 98,865 88,892 195,392 185,204 Net Income 67,533 59,949 38,908 127,482 73,650 Basic Earnings Per Common Share 1.69 1.51 0.98 3.20 1.86 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 1.68 1.50 0.98 3.18 1.85 Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.67 0.67 0.67 1.34 1.34 Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 1.23 % 1.15 % 0.82 % 1.19 % 0.79 % Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 19.17 17.65 11.58 18.43 11.11 Return on Average Common Equity 19.60 17.65 11.58 18.63 11.11 Efficiency Ratio 1 57.47 60.45 49.95 58.94 52.90 Net Interest Margin 2 2.37 2.43 2.83 2.40 2.90 Dividend Payout Ratio 3 39.64 44.37 68.37 41.88 72.04 Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets 6.40 6.51 7.04 6.45 7.12 Average Balances Average Loans and Leases $ 12,096,308 $ 11,952,587 $ 11,727,649 $ 12,024,844 $ 11,394,178 Average Assets 22,073,569 21,150,670 19,189,581 21,614,669 18,706,092 Average Deposits 19,698,285 18,665,222 16,679,511 19,184,607 16,248,628 Average Shareholders' Equity 1,412,924 1,377,272 1,351,345 1,395,197 1,332,596 Per Share of Common Stock Book Value $ 34.80 $ 33.67 $ 33.76 $ 34.80 $ 33.76 Tangible Book Value 34.02 32.89 32.97 34.02 32.97 Market Value Closing 84.22 89.49 61.41 84.22 61.41 High 95.95 99.10 72.74 99.10 95.53 Low 81.23 75.65 51.15 75.65 46.70 June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 As of Period End: Balance Sheet Totals Loans and Leases $ 12,041,378 $ 12,140,703 $ 11,940,020 $ 11,805,370 Total Assets 22,672,183 21,947,271 20,603,651 19,769,942 Total Deposits 20,169,709 19,556,651 18,211,621 17,423,155 Other Debt 10,437 60,459 60,481 60,524 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,583,531 1,360,221 1,374,507 1,352,082 Asset Quality Non-Performing Assets $ 18,974 $ 17,883 $ 18,481 $ 22,701 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases 180,385 198,343 216,252 173,439 Allowance to Loans and Leases Outstanding 4 1.50 % 1.63 % 1.81 % 1.47 % Capital Ratios 5 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.36 % 12.35 % 12.06 % 12.04 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.87 12.35 12.06 12.04 Total Capital Ratio 15.13 13.61 13.31 13.29 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 7.31 6.61 6.71 6.90 Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets 6.98 6.20 6.67 6.84 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 6 6.08 6.06 6.53 6.69 Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets 6 11.85 11.78 11.89 12.07 Non-Financial Data Full-Time Equivalent Employees 2,085 2,058 2,022 2,112 Branches 54 63 65 67 ATMs 312 361 357 367

1 Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income). 2 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets. 3 Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share. 4 The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases. 5 Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2021 are preliminary. 6 Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets are Non-GAAP financial measures. See Table 2 “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Table 2 June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 1,583,531 $ 1,360,221 $ 1,374,507 $ 1,352,082 Less:Preferred Stock 175,487 - - - Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 31,517 Tangible Common Equity $ 1,376,527 $ 1,328,704 $ 1,342,990 $ 1,320,565 Total Assets $ 22,672,183 $ 21,947,271 $ 20,603,651 $ 19,769,942 Less:Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 31,517 Tangible Assets $ 22,640,666 $ 21,915,754 $ 20,572,134 $ 19,738,425 Risk-Weighted Assets, determined in accordance with prescribed regulatory requirements $ 11,614,522 $ 11,275,565 $ 11,295,077 $ 10,941,894 Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets 6.98 % 6.20 % 6.67 % 6.84 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 6.08 % 6.06 % 6.53 % 6.69 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.87 % 12.35 % 12.06 % 12.04 % Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets (Non-GAAP) 11.85 % 11.78 % 11.89 % 12.07 %

Note: Risk-Weighted Assets and Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2021 are preliminary.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income Table 3 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases $ 100,894 $ 99,299 $ 107,628 $ 200,193 $ 215,838 Income on Investment Securities Available-for-Sale 16,467 15,837 14,576 32,304 31,287 Held-to-Maturity 13,576 13,300 16,723 26,876 35,975 Deposits - 7 1 7 10 Funds Sold 260 137 92 397 638 Other 182 185 125 367 343 Total Interest Income 131,379 128,765 139,145 260,144 284,091 Interest Expense Deposits 4,152 4,329 7,954 8,481 22,214 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 3,470 3,533 4,020 7,003 8,045 Funds Purchased - 1 18 1 90 Short-Term Borrowings - - 22 - 61 Other Debt 243 333 440 576 1,024 Total Interest Expense 7,865 8,196 12,454 16,061 31,434 Net Interest Income 123,514 120,569 126,691 244,083 252,657 Provision for Credit Losses (16,100 ) (14,300 ) 40,400 (30,400 ) 74,000 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 139,614 134,869 86,291 274,483 178,657 Noninterest Income Trust and Asset Management 11,682 11,278 10,550 22,960 21,465 Mortgage Banking 3,058 5,862 4,278 8,920 6,973 Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 6,065 6,128 5,097 12,193 12,548 Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges 13,807 13,607 9,417 27,414 22,617 Investment Securities Gains (Losses), Net 2,423 (1,203 ) 13,216 1,220 12,246 Annuity and Insurance 911 702 883 1,613 1,811 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 2,063 1,917 1,649 3,980 3,229 Other 4,422 4,679 6,178 9,101 16,528 Total Noninterest Income 44,431 42,970 51,268 87,401 97,417 Noninterest Expense Salaries and Benefits 56,161 56,251 50,715 112,412 105,178 Net Occupancy 5,047 9,090 8,761 14,137 17,716 Net Equipment 8,796 8,878 8,195 17,674 16,651 Data Processing 4,557 6,322 4,416 10,879 9,204 Professional Fees 3,114 3,406 3,061 6,520 6,269 FDIC Insurance 1,669 1,654 1,558 3,323 3,014 Other 17,183 13,264 12,186 30,447 27,172 Total Noninterest Expense 96,527 98,865 88,892 195,392 185,204 Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 87,518 78,974 48,667 166,492 90,870 Provision for Income Taxes 19,985 19,025 9,759 39,010 17,220 Net Income $ 67,533 $ 59,949 $ 38,908 $ 127,482 $ 73,650 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.69 $ 1.51 $ 0.98 $ 3.20 $ 1.86 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.68 $ 1.50 $ 0.98 $ 3.18 $ 1.85 Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.67 $ 0.67 $ 0.67 $ 1.34 $ 1.34 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares 39,902,583 39,827,590 39,703,735 39,865,268 39,692,695 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares 40,122,905 40,071,477 39,832,475 40,096,527 39,873,334

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Table 4 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income $ 67,533 $ 59,949 $ 38,908 $ 127,482 $ 73,650 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax: Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Investment Securities (123 ) (50,050 ) 7,730 (50,173 ) 49,289 Defined Benefit Plans 442 441 374 883 748 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 319 (49,609 ) 8,104 (49,290 ) 50,037 Comprehensive Income $ 67,852 $ 10,340 $ 47,012 $ 78,192 $ 123,687

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Condition Table 5 June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 2,584 $ 4,506 $ 1,646 $ 2,310 Funds Sold 909,730 1,101,631 333,022 800,857 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale 4,522,941 4,024,763 3,791,689 2,726,478 Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $3,965,117; $3,477,346; $3,348,693; and $3,374,294) 3,947,613 3,464,360 3,262,727 3,276,829 Loans Held for Sale 47,490 18,320 82,565 20,711 Loans and Leases 12,041,378 12,140,703 11,940,020 11,805,370 Allowance for Credit Losses (180,385 ) (198,343 ) (216,252 ) (173,439 ) Net Loans and Leases 11,860,993 11,942,360 11,723,768 11,631,931 Total Earning Assets 21,291,351 20,555,940 19,195,417 18,459,116 Cash and Due from Banks 269,153 286,717 279,420 242,423 Premises and Equipment, Net 198,508 198,107 199,695 198,582 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 97,264 97,750 99,542 97,166 Accrued Interest Receivable 47,046 47,917 49,303 50,645 Foreclosed Real Estate 2,332 2,332 2,332 2,506 Mortgage Servicing Rights 21,473 22,320 19,652 22,904 Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 31,517 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 292,805 291,764 291,480 291,185 Other Assets 420,734 412,907 435,293 373,898 Total Assets $ 22,672,183 $ 21,947,271 $ 20,603,651 $ 19,769,942 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-Bearing Demand $ 6,570,232 $ 6,227,436 $ 5,749,612 $ 5,485,015 Interest-Bearing Demand 4,498,825 4,379,243 4,040,733 3,437,654 Savings 7,704,575 7,474,580 6,759,213 6,821,710 Time 1,396,077 1,475,392 1,662,063 1,678,776 Total Deposits 20,169,709 19,556,651 18,211,621 17,423,155 Funds Purchased - - - - Short-Term Borrowings - - - - Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 550,490 600,490 600,590 603,206 Other Debt 10,437 60,459 60,481 60,524 Operating Lease Liabilities 105,380 105,820 107,412 104,741 Retirement Benefits Payable 50,260 50,687 51,197 43,833 Accrued Interest Payable 3,879 4,109 5,117 7,775 Taxes Payable and Deferred Taxes 11,844 15,599 2,463 38,297 Other Liabilities 186,653 193,235 190,263 136,329 Total Liabilities 21,088,652 20,587,050 19,229,144 18,417,860 Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 180,000 shares; issued and outstanding: June 30, 2021 - 180,000 shares) 180,000 - - - Common Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued / outstanding: June 30, 2021 - 58,557,754 / 40,465,482; March 31, 2021 - 58,553,365 / 40,394,234; December 31, 2020 - 58,285,624 / 40,119,312; and June 30, 2020 - 58,263,452 / 40,047,694) 580 580 580 580 Capital Surplus 594,261 594,804 591,360 586,946 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (41,468 ) (41,787 ) 7,822 18,925 Retained Earnings 1,884,431 1,844,057 1,811,979 1,786,351 Treasury Stock, at Cost (Shares: June 30, 2021 - 18,092,272; March 31, 2021 - 18,159,131; December 31, 2020 - 18,166,312; and June 30, 2020 - 18,215,758) (1,034,273 ) (1,037,433 ) (1,037,234 ) (1,040,720 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 1,583,531 1,360,221 1,374,507 1,352,082 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 22,672,183 $ 21,947,271 $ 20,603,651 $ 19,769,942

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity Table 6 Accum. Other Compre- Preferred Common hensive Shares Preferred Shares Common Capital Income Retained Treasury (dollars in thousands) Outstanding Stock Outstanding Stock Surplus (Loss) Earnings Stock Total Balance as of December 31, 2020 - $ - 40,119,312 $ 580 $ 591,360 $ 7,822 $ 1,811,979 $ (1,037,234 ) $ 1,374,507 Net Income - - - - - - 127,482 - 127,482 Other Comprehensive Loss - - - - - (49,290 ) - - (49,290 ) Share-Based Compensation - - - - 6,122 - - - 6,122 Preferred Stock Issued, Net 180,000 180,000 - - (4,513 ) - - - 175,487 Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity Compensation Plans - - 383,326 - 1,292 - (891 ) 6,259 6,660 Common Stock Repurchased - - (37,156 ) - - - - (3,298 ) (3,298 ) Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($1.34 per share) - - - - - - (54,139 ) - (54,139 ) Balance as of June 30, 2021 180,000 $ 180,000 40,465,482 $ 580 $ 594,261 $ (41,468 ) $ 1,884,431 $ (1,034,273 ) $ 1,583,531 Balance as of December 31, 2019 - $ - 40,039,695 $ 579 $ 582,566 $ (31,112 ) $ 1,761,415 $ (1,026,616 ) $ 1,286,832 Net Income - - - - - - 73,650 - 73,650 Other Comprehensive Income - - - - - 50,037 - - 50,037 Cumulative Change in Accounting Principle - - - - - - 3,632 - 3,632 Share-Based Compensation - - - - 3,704 - - - 3,704 Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity Compensation Plans - - 195,351 1 676 - 1,333 3,041 5,051 Common Stock Repurchased - - (187,352 ) - - - - (17,145 ) (17,145 ) Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($1.34 per share) - - - - - - (53,679 ) - (53,679 ) Balance as of June 30, 2020 - $ - 40,047,694 $ 580 $ 586,946 $ 18,925 $ 1,786,351 $ (1,040,720 ) $ 1,352,082

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 7a Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 2.2 $ - 0.04 % $ 3.2 $ - 0.93 % $ 2.6 $ - 0.18 % Funds Sold 946.2 0.3 0.11 550.6 0.1 0.10 545.9 0.1 0.07 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 4,290.8 16.3 1.53 4,007.9 15.8 1.57 2,614.1 14.3 2.19 Non-Taxable 12.3 0.1 4.27 12.3 0.1 4.27 32.2 0.4 4.45 Held-to-Maturity Taxable 3,496.2 13.4 1.53 3,385.8 13.1 1.55 2,957.6 16.4 2.22 Non-Taxable 41.5 0.3 2.53 38.1 0.2 2.55 54.4 0.4 2.66 Total Investment Securities 7,840.8 30.1 1.54 7,444.1 29.2 1.57 5,658.3 31.5 2.22 Loans Held for Sale 25.7 0.2 2.86 26.2 0.2 2.76 23.4 0.2 3.24 Loans and Leases 1 Commercial and Industrial 1,934.5 16.8 3.49 1,904.5 14.3 3.05 1,963.8 17.9 3.67 Commercial Mortgage 2,883.5 21.3 2.96 2,846.0 21.3 3.04 2,622.9 22.3 3.42 Construction 285.6 2.6 3.66 264.1 2.3 3.48 255.8 2.5 3.93 Commercial Lease Financing 105.7 0.4 1.54 106.4 0.4 1.43 110.9 0.5 1.88 Residential Mortgage 4,234.3 35.6 3.35 4,146.6 35.9 3.46 3,939.6 36.0 3.65 Home Equity 1,573.4 12.1 3.09 1,594.1 12.6 3.20 1,665.2 14.3 3.45 Automobile 710.4 6.1 3.45 708.3 6.1 3.51 701.2 6.2 3.55 Other 2 368.9 6.0 6.53 382.6 6.4 6.75 468.2 7.9 6.77 Total Loans and Leases 12,096.3 100.9 3.34 11,952.6 99.3 3.35 11,727.6 107.6 3.68 Other 32.3 0.2 2.26 33.4 0.2 2.21 34.0 0.1 1.47 Total Earning Assets 3 20,943.5 131.7 2.52 20,010.1 129.0 2.60 17,991.8 139.5 3.11 Cash and Due from Banks 256.1 270.7 302.4 Other Assets 874.0 869.9 895.4 Total Assets $ 22,073.6 $ 21,150.7 $ 19,189.6 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand $ 4,452.4 0.7 0.07 $ 4,186.4 0.6 0.06 $ 3,226.6 0.6 0.07 Savings 7,533.0 1.8 0.09 7,016.6 1.5 0.09 6,691.4 2.2 0.13 Time 1,418.4 1.7 0.47 1,630.0 2.2 0.56 1,826.8 5.2 1.13 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 13,403.8 4.2 0.12 12,833.0 4.3 0.14 11,744.8 8.0 0.27 Short-Term Borrowings - - - 2.4 - 0.09 57.6 - 0.28 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 570.3 3.5 2.41 600.5 3.6 2.35 602.9 4.0 2.64 Other Debt 30.2 0.2 3.22 60.5 0.3 2.22 60.5 0.5 2.91 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 14,004.3 7.9 0.22 13,496.4 8.2 0.24 12,465.8 12.5 0.40 Net Interest Income $ 123.8 $ 120.8 $ 127.0 Interest Rate Spread 2.30 % 2.36 % 2.71 % Net Interest Margin 2.37 % 2.43 % 2.83 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 6,294.5 5,832.2 4,934.7 Other Liabilities 361.9 444.8 437.8 Shareholders' Equity 1,412.9 1,377.3 1,351.3 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 22,073.6 $ 21,150.7 $ 19,189.6

1 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing. 3 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $269,000, $252,000, and $358,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 7b Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 2.7 $ - 0.56 % $ 2.0 $ - 0.96 % Funds Sold 749.5 0.4 0.11 349.3 0.6 0.36 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 4,150.2 32.1 1.55 2,658.3 30.8 2.31 Non-Taxable 12.3 0.3 4.27 32.3 0.7 4.43 Held-to-Maturity Taxable 3,441.3 26.5 1.54 2,996.9 35.4 2.36 Non-Taxable 39.8 0.5 2.54 54.5 0.7 2.67 Total Investment Securities 7,643.6 59.4 1.55 5,742.0 67.6 2.35 Loans Held for Sale 25.9 0.4 2.81 23.3 0.4 3.39 Loans and Leases 1 Commercial and Industrial 1,919.5 31.2 3.27 1,686.5 31.1 3.71 Commercial Mortgage 2,864.9 42.6 3.00 2,586.2 47.4 3.69 Construction 274.9 4.9 3.57 234.6 5.0 4.26 Commercial Lease Financing 106.1 0.8 1.48 111.1 1.1 1.91 Residential Mortgage 4,190.7 71.4 3.41 3,917.5 72.9 3.72 Home Equity 1,583.7 24.7 3.14 1,672.7 29.5 3.55 Automobile 709.3 12.2 3.48 711.1 12.6 3.56 Other 2 375.7 12.4 6.64 474.5 16.3 6.92 Total Loans and Leases 12,024.8 200.2 3.35 11,394.2 215.9 3.80 Other 32.9 0.4 2.24 34.2 0.3 2.01 Total Earning Assets 3 20,479.4 260.8 2.56 17,545.0 284.8 3.26 Cash and Due from Banks 263.4 290.6 Other Assets 871.9 870.5 Total Assets $ 21,614.7 $ 18,706.1 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand $ 4,320.2 1.3 0.06 $ 3,168.3 1.5 0.10 Savings 7,276.2 3.3 0.09 6,596.9 9.3 0.28 Time 1,523.6 3.9 0.52 1,784.9 11.4 1.28 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 13,120.0 8.5 0.13 11,550.1 22.2 0.39 Short-Term Borrowings 1.2 - 0.09 57.7 0.2 0.52 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 585.3 7.0 2.38 603.5 8.0 2.64 Other Debt 45.3 0.6 2.56 63.7 1.0 3.23 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 13,751.8 16.1 0.23 12,275.0 31.4 0.51 Net Interest Income $ 244.7 $ 253.4 Interest Rate Spread 2.33 % 2.75 % Net Interest Margin 2.40 % 2.90 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 6,064.6 4,698.5 Other Liabilities 403.1 400.0 Shareholders' Equity 1,395.2 1,332.6 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 21,614.7 $ 18,706.1

1 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing. 3 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $521,000 and $715,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8a Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Compared to March 31, 2021 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Funds Sold $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.2 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 1.1 (0.6 ) 0.5 Held-to-Maturity Taxable 0.4 (0.1 ) 0.3 Non-Taxable 0.1 - 0.1 Total Investment Securities 1.6 (0.7 ) 0.9 Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial 0.2 2.3 2.5 Commercial Mortgage 0.4 (0.4 ) - Construction 0.2 0.1 0.3 Residential Mortgage 0.8 (1.1 ) (0.3 ) Home Equity (0.2 ) (0.3 ) (0.5 ) Other 2 (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.4 ) Total Loans and Leases 1.2 0.4 1.6 Total Change in Interest Income 2.9 (0.2 ) 2.7 Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand - 0.1 0.1 Savings 0.1 0.2 0.3 Time (0.2 ) (0.3 ) (0.5 ) Total Interest-Bearing Deposits (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase (0.2 ) 0.1 (0.1 ) Other Debt (0.2 ) 0.1 (0.1 ) Total Change in Interest Expense (0.5 ) 0.2 (0.3 ) Change in Net Interest Income $ 3.4 $ (0.4 ) $ 3.0

1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8b Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Compared to June 30, 2020 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Funds Sold $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.2 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 7.2 (5.2 ) 2.0 Non-Taxable (0.2 ) (0.1 ) (0.3 ) Held-to-Maturity Taxable 2.7 (5.7 ) (3.0 ) Non-Taxable (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) Total Investment Securities 9.6 (11.0 ) (1.4 ) Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial (0.2 ) (0.9 ) (1.1 ) Commercial Mortgage 2.1 (3.1 ) (1.0 ) Construction 0.3 (0.2 ) 0.1 Commercial Lease Financing - (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Residential Mortgage 2.6 (3.0 ) (0.4 ) Home Equity (0.8 ) (1.4 ) (2.2 ) Automobile 0.1 (0.2 ) (0.1 ) Other 2 (1.6 ) (0.3 ) (1.9 ) Total Loans and Leases 2.5 (9.2 ) (6.7 ) Other - 0.1 0.1 Total Change in Interest Income 12.2 (20.0 ) (7.8 ) Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand 0.2 (0.1 ) 0.1 Savings 0.3 (0.7 ) (0.4 ) Time (1.0 ) (2.5 ) (3.5 ) Total Interest-Bearing Deposits (0.5 ) (3.3 ) (3.8 ) Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase (0.2 ) (0.3 ) (0.5 ) Other Debt (0.3 ) - (0.3 ) Total Change in Interest Expense (1.0 ) (3.6 ) (4.6 ) Change in Net Interest Income $ 13.2 $ (16.4 ) $ (3.2 )

1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8c Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Compared to June 30, 2020 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Funds Sold $ 0.4 $ (0.6 ) $ (0.2 ) Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 13.6 (12.3 ) 1.3 Non-Taxable (0.4 ) - (0.4 ) Held-to-Maturity Taxable 4.7 (13.6 ) (8.9 ) Non-Taxable (0.2 ) - (0.2 ) Total Investment Securities 17.7 (25.9 ) (8.2 ) Loans Held for Sale 0.1 (0.1 ) - Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial 4.0 (3.9 ) 0.1 Commercial Mortgage 4.7 (9.5 ) (4.8 ) Construction 0.8 (0.9 ) (0.1 ) Commercial Lease Financing (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.3 ) Residential Mortgage 4.9 (6.4 ) (1.5 ) Home Equity (1.5 ) (3.3 ) (4.8 ) Automobile (0.1 ) (0.3 ) (0.4 ) Other 2 (3.3 ) (0.6 ) (3.9 ) Total Loans and Leases 9.4 (25.1 ) (15.7 ) Other - 0.1 0.1 Total Change in Interest Income 27.6 (51.6 ) (24.0 ) Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand 0.4 (0.6 ) (0.2 ) Savings 0.9 (6.9 ) (6.0 ) Time (1.5 ) (6.0 ) (7.5 ) Total Interest-Bearing Deposits (0.2 ) (13.5 ) (13.7 ) Short-Term Borrowings (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase (0.2 ) (0.8 ) (1.0 ) Other Debt (0.3 ) (0.1 ) (0.4 ) Total Change in Interest Expense (0.8 ) (14.5 ) (15.3 ) Change in Net Interest Income $ 28.4 $ (37.1 ) $ (8.7 )

1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Salaries and Benefits Table 9 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Salaries $ 33,413 $ 31,569 $ 32,739 $ 64,982 $ 66,225 Incentive Compensation 5,172 5,914 3,141 11,086 3,386 Share-Based Compensation 3,174 2,584 2,021 5,758 3,312 Commission Expense 2,599 2,436 1,647 5,035 3,021 Retirement and Other Benefits 5,289 5,517 4,446 10,806 9,152 Payroll Taxes 3,026 3,968 2,782 6,994 7,325 Medical, Dental, and Life Insurance 3,204 2,424 3,830 5,628 7,972 Separation Expense 284 1,839 109 2,123 4,785 Total Salaries and Benefits $ 56,161 $ 56,251 $ 50,715 $ 112,412 $ 105,178

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Loan and Lease Portfolio Balances Table 10 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Commercial Commercial and Industrial $ 1,257,305 $ 1,288,496 $ 1,357,610 $ 1,376,843 $ 1,428,481 PPP 1 513,513 725,485 517,683 531,639 528,458 Commercial Mortgage 2,944,435 2,859,246 2,854,829 2,745,611 2,707,534 Construction 277,393 281,164 259,798 250,943 245,099 Lease Financing 110,500 104,980 110,766 111,831 113,187 Total Commercial 5,103,146 5,259,371 5,100,686 5,016,867 5,022,759 Consumer Residential Mortgage 4,264,180 4,216,976 4,130,513 4,044,228 3,989,393 Home Equity 1,594,781 1,577,500 1,604,538 1,605,486 1,640,887 Automobile 714,729 710,407 708,800 709,937 700,702 Other 2 364,542 376,449 395,483 417,090 451,629 Total Consumer 6,938,232 6,881,332 6,839,334 6,776,741 6,782,611 Total Loans and Leases $ 12,041,378 $ 12,140,703 $ 11,940,020 $ 11,793,608 $ 11,805,370 Deposits June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Consumer $ 9,848,285 $ 9,746,713 $ 9,347,725 $ 8,903,808 $ 8,766,885 Commercial 8,675,909 8,241,102 7,302,832 7,159,531 7,295,033 Public and Other 1,645,515 1,568,836 1,561,064 1,675,544 1,361,237 Total Deposits $ 20,169,709 $ 19,556,651 $ 18,211,621 $ 17,738,883 $ 17,423,155

1 The PPP amounts presented, which are reported net of deferred costs and fees, were previously included as a component of the Commercial and Industrial loan class. 2 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Table 11 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Non-Performing Assets Non-Accrual Loans and Leases Commercial Commercial and Industrial $ 258 $ 293 $ 441 $ 475 $ 459 Commercial Mortgage 8,413 8,503 8,527 8,615 8,672 Total Commercial 8,671 8,796 8,968 9,090 9,131 Consumer Residential Mortgage 2,437 1,804 3,223 3,543 5,888 Home Equity 5,534 4,951 3,958 3,661 5,176 Total Consumer 7,971 6,755 7,181 7,204 11,064 Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases 16,642 15,551 16,149 16,294 20,195 Foreclosed Real Estate 2,332 2,332 2,332 2,332 2,506 Total Non-Performing Assets $ 18,974 $ 17,883 $ 18,481 $ 18,626 $ 22,701 Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Commercial Commercial and Industrial $ - $ 9 $ - $ - $ - Total Commercial - 9 - - - Consumer Residential Mortgage $ 4,069 $ 4,069 $ 5,274 $ 6,607 $ 4,937 Home Equity 4,498 4,906 3,187 2,571 3,519 Automobile 277 604 925 156 133 Other 1 434 828 1,160 258 296 Total Consumer 9,278 10,407 10,546 9,592 8,885 Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More $ 9,278 $ 10,416 $ 10,546 $ 9,592 $ 8,885 Restructured Loans on Accrual Status and Not Past Due 90 Days or More $ 74,926 $ 74,216 $ 68,065 $ 58,650 $ 59,713 Total Loans and Leases $ 12,041,378 $ 12,140,703 $ 11,940,020 $ 11,793,608 $ 11,805,370 Ratio of Non-Accrual Loans and Leases to Total Loans and Leases 0.14 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.17 % Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Loans and Leases and Foreclosed Real Estate 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.19 % Ratio of Commercial Non-Performing Assets to Total Commercial Loans and Leases and Commercial Foreclosed Real Estate 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.18 % Ratio of Consumer Non-Performing Assets to Total Consumer Loans and Leases and Consumer Foreclosed Real Estate 0.15 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.20 % Ratio of Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More to Total Loans and Leases and Foreclosed Real Estate 0.23 % 0.23 % 0.24 % 0.24 % 0.27 % Quarter to Quarter Changes in Non-Performing Assets Balance at Beginning of Quarter $ 17,883 $ 18,481 $ 18,626 $ 22,701 $ 20,604 Additions 2,229 2,992 434 938 5,856 Reductions Payments (722 ) (2,481 ) (490 ) (3,729 ) (2,736 ) Return to Accrual Status (416 ) (1,014 ) - (1,035 ) (822 ) Sales of Foreclosed Real Estate - - - (175 ) - Charge-offs/Write-downs - (95 ) (89 ) (74 ) (201 ) Total Reductions (1,138 ) (3,590 ) (579 ) (5,013 ) (3,759 ) Balance at End of Quarter $ 18,974 $ 17,883 $ 18,481 $ 18,626 $ 22,701

1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.