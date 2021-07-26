checkAd

TELUS International Named a Leader on the 2021 Everest Group Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix for a Third Consecutive Year

TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions for global and disruptive brands, today announced it has been named a ‘Leader’ by global research firm Everest Group in its 2021 Customer Experience Management (CXM) – Service Provider Landscape with Services PEAK Matrix Assessment. This is the third consecutive year TELUS International has achieved Leader status.

Everest Group Customer Experience Management (CXM) – Service Provider Landscape with Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Everest Group selected 39 providers to evaluate and compare for this year’s PEAK Matrix assessment based upon market success, vision and strategy, service focus and capabilities, digital and technological solutions, domain investments, and client feedback.

“It is a tremendous honor to once again be named a Leader on Everest Group’s CXM Services PEAK Matrix, especially as this is our team’s third consecutive year receiving its highest designation in an increasingly competitive market in which providers must constantly be innovating in order to design, build and deliver highly sought-after, disruptive digital CX solutions,” said Jeff Puritt, President and CEO, TELUS International. “Our TELUS International team members continue to embody our caring culture, showing up for one another, our clients and the communities where we operate around the world, and showcasing their ingenuity, passion and dedicated efforts that have helped us make significant advancements in our company’s growth and evolution. The ongoing recognition that TELUS International has received from Everest Group over the years would not be possible without our team members’ ongoing commitment.”

“During an unprecedented period of great disruption, TELUS International continues on its remarkable growth trajectory fueled by deep technology expertise and digital capabilities,” said Shirley Hung, Vice President, Everest Group. “It follows a digital-first strategy and provides an end-to-end ecosystem of proprietary solutions, including big data and 360 degree customer analytics, CCaaS, and CX process and transformation consulting. TELUS International supports a high percentage of interactions through digital channels, meeting multi- and omnichannel requirements from clients across buyer sizes, especially in high-growth verticals such as fast-growing technology companies, all of which validates its ongoing success in driving digital transformation for clients.”

