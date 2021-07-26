checkAd

TherapeuticsMD to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 4, 2021

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD), an innovative, leading women’s healthcare company, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, before the opening of the U.S. financial markets. Following the announcement, executive management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call & Audio Webcast Details

Date

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Time

8:30 a.m. ET

Telephone Access: U.S. and Canada

866-665-9531

Telephone Access: International

724-987-6977

Access Code For All Callers

7736027

Live Audio Webcast

www.therapeuticsmd.com
See Home Page or “Investors & Media” Section

A live webcast and audio archive for the event may be accessed on the home page or from the “Investors & Media” section of the TherapeuticsMD website at www.therapeuticsmd.com. Please connect to the website prior to the start of the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for at least 30 days. In addition, a digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay beginning two hours after the call's completion and for at least 30 days with the dial-in 855-859-2056 or international 404-537-3406 and Conference ID: 7736027.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is an innovative, leading healthcare company, focused on developing and commercializing novel products exclusively for women. Our products are designed to address the unique changes and challenges women experience through the various stages of their lives with a therapeutic focus in family planning, reproductive health, and menopause management. The company is committed to advancing the health of women and championing awareness of their healthcare issues. To learn more about TherapeuticsMD, please visit therapeuticsmd.com or follow us on Twitter: @TherapeuticsMD and on Facebook: TherapeuticsMD.

