TherapeuticsMD to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 4, 2021

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD), an innovative, leading women’s healthcare company, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, before the opening of the U.S. financial markets. Following the announcement, executive management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update.

Date Wednesday, August 4, 2021 Time 8:30 a.m. ET Telephone Access: U.S. and Canada 866-665-9531 Telephone Access: International 724-987-6977 Access Code For All Callers 7736027 Live Audio Webcast www.therapeuticsmd.com

A live webcast and audio archive for the event may be accessed on the home page or from the “Investors & Media” section of the TherapeuticsMD website at www.therapeuticsmd.com. Please connect to the website prior to the start of the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for at least 30 days. In addition, a digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay beginning two hours after the call's completion and for at least 30 days with the dial-in 855-859-2056 or international 404-537-3406 and Conference ID: 7736027.

