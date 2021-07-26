checkAd

Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD) Launches BioHarmony

New Data Offering Provides LIVE Feeds about Drugs from Diverse Sources (Pre-clinical, Clinical & Post-Clinical)

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc. (CDD), provider of the web-based drug discovery informatics platform CDD Vault, announces the launch of a new data offering named BioHarmony. BioHarmony provides semantically curated live feeds of drug data from diverse sources.

Often researchers may focus too narrowly on one aspect of a problem, however by culling data from pre-clinical, clinical, and post approval sources, researchers can now glean new insights from their models. BioHarmony combines up-to-the-date data connected to their respective underlying sources on the rapidly evolving semantic web. Having a centralized and standardized data format better informs models whether with public and/or private data streams.

Semantic data feeds on Top Revenue Generating Drugs as well as subsidized information on potential COVID-19 repurposed drugs are now available via online subscription in the BioHarmony Content Store. All data can be exported from the application at any time in both computer-readable (JSON) and human readable (CSV, XLSX) formats. The content is updated regularly and triple checked for accuracy.  Requests for new feeds are available "On-Demand" for any individual drug or sets of drugs for comparison studies.

About Collaborative Drug Discovery

CDD's (www.collaborativedrug.com) goal is to advance science through better data management. It's flagship product, CDD Vault, is a hosted informatics solution that allows researchers to organize data and experiments and securely collaborate in real time. CDD also offers the BioHarmony Drug Data Store, providing semantic data on preclinical, clinical, and post-approval developments. In addition, CDD has developed a FAIR assay annotation platform based on its proprietary technologies.

For additional information, please contact:

Dr. Whitney Smith
Tel: (650) 242 5259
info@collaborativedrug.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1177967/Collaborative_Drug_Discovery_Logo.jpg




