Asensus Surgical Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members

26.07.2021   

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery, today announced the expansion of its Board of Directors, appointing two new board members, Elizabeth Kwo, MD and Kevin Hobert, effective immediately.

“We are delighted to welcome two accomplished industry veterans to our Board of Directors, each of whom bring highly relevant and unique skills to the organization that complement our current leadership team in an impactful way,” said Paul LaViolette, Chairman of the Board of Asensus Surgical. “Liz has a tremendous track record of bringing innovative healthcare technology to the market, and has a highly specialized expertise in leveraging predictive analytics and big data to improve patient outcomes through digital solutions, making her a perfect fit as we seek to revolutionize digital surgery. Kevin has extensive experience leading global technology businesses, and importantly was an integral part in the early development of innovative digital imaging technology that leveraged AI and proprietary algorithms. We look forward to tapping into their combined talents as we continue to work to drive the widespread commercial adoption of Senhance Surgical System on a global scale.”

Elizabeth Kwo, MD specializes in healthcare technology product development and medical management. She currently serves as the Deputy Chief Clinical Officer at Anthem, Inc., a position she has held since December 2020. In that role, she is responsible for modernizing care management with predictive analytics and integrating clinical data to create an improved automated patient and provider experience that drives down total medical costs and increases access to care. Dr. Kwo served as Staff Vice President, Clinical Analytics and Products for Anthem, Inc. from June to November 2020 and as Medical Director from November 2019 to May 2020. Prior to Anthem, Dr. Kwo cofounded and served as the Chief Executive Officer of the telemedicine company InfiniteMD from 2015 to 2019. She previously worked in management roles at Medtronic, Inc., American Well Corporation, and founded multiple venture-backed companies in healthcare while continuing her academic appointment at Harvard Medical School as a Faculty Lecturer, a position she continues to hold. Dr. Kwo earned a BA, in Human Biology from Stanford University, a MD from Harvard Medical School, an MBA from Harvard Business School, and an MPH from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. She completed her residency in Preventive Care at Harvard Preventive Care and is Board Certified in Preventive Care and Occupational Medicine. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company. From 2004 to 2005, she served as a Fullbright Fellow in Taiwan.

