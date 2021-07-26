NavSight Holdings, Inc. and Spire Global Announce Registration Statement Effectiveness and Scheduled Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination on August 13, 2021

NavSight also announced that it will hold the special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) on August 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET to, among other things, allow its stockholders to vote to approve the proposed Business Combination with Spire. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast.

NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSH, “NavSight”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, and Spire Global, Inc. (“Spire”), a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced that NavSight’s registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-256112), relating to the previously announced merger of NavSight and Spire (the “Business Combination”) has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as of July 22, 2021.

Stockholders of record of NavSight common stock as of the close of business on the record date of June 21, 2021 may vote at or before the Special Meeting.

If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the Business Combination will close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions. Upon the closing of the Business Combination, the parties expect that the combined company will operate as Spire Global, Inc., and that the shares of common stock and the warrants of the combined company are expected to be listed on New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “SPIR” and “SPIR.WS,” respectively.

NavSight stockholders who need assistance voting, have questions regarding the Special Meeting, or would like to request documents may contact NavSight Holdings, Inc., 12020 Sunrise Valley Drive, Suite 100, Reston, Virginia 20191, by telephone at (571) 500-2236, or by email at jack@navsight.com, or NavSight’s proxy solicitor D.F. King & Co., Inc. by calling (800) 207-3158 or banks and brokers can call at (212) 269-5550, or by emailing NSH@dfking.com.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit http://www.spire.com.