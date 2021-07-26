checkAd

Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in NIH-Funded ACTIV-4 Host Tissue Trial of TRV027 for COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 13:00  |  41   |   |   

TRV027 will be dosed in ~300 patients in nationwide trial led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC)

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the first COVID-19 patient has been enrolled in the NIH-funded ACTIV-4 Host Tissue (Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines) trial.

“There is no one solution to end COVID-19, and we are honored to play a role in the global effort to overcome this pandemic and mitigate its long-term impact on our communities,” said Carrie Bourdow, President and CEO of Trevena. “I am excited that patients are now being enrolled in this study and that TRV027 is the one of the first active treatment arms available for patient randomization.”

The trial, known as ACTIV-4 Host Tissue, is testing four investigational agents that combat dysregulation of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS) and the immune system caused by a COVID-19 infection. TRV027 is a novel AT1 receptor selective agonist that specifically binds to and rebalances AT1 receptor activation within the RAAS, blocking the damaging pathway that leads to acute lung damage and abnormal blood clotting, while activating the cellular pathway that selectively targets reparative actions that improve lung function and promote anti-inflammatory effects.

The trial is enrolling approximately 1,600 patients at over 50 sites in the U.S. TRV027 is part of the initial trial launch, and additional study arms will be added to the trial over time. The study is evaluating the impact of each intervention on recovery, supplemental oxygen use, need for mechanical ventilation, organ failure, and mortality.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the development of interventions that can combat the vascular, fibrotic, and inflammatory damage done by the coronavirus remains a top priority,” said Sean Collins, M.D., M.Sci., Principal Investigator of the ACTIV-4 Host Tissue trial, Co-Director of the Vanderbilt Coordinating Center and Professor of Emergency Medicine, Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “I am very pleased that we have enrolled our first patient in the ACTIV-4 Host Tissue trial, and I look forward to investigating the potential of TRV027 to modulate the RAAS and improve outcomes for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in NIH-Funded ACTIV-4 Host Tissue Trial of TRV027 for COVID-19 TRV027 will be dosed in ~300 patients in nationwide trial led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC)CHESTERBROOK, Pa., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denali Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with the Lysosomal Storage Disease Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity
Kvika banki hf.: Preliminary financial results for Q2 2021 – net earnings before tax estimated to be ISK 3,550 – ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Basilea’s partner Asahi Kasei Pharma prepares NDA filing for the marketing authorization of ...
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Details of Plan to Repurchase All Preferred Stock
Basierend auf positiven Phase-3-Ergebnissen bereitet Basileas Partner Asahi Kasei Pharma die ...
FPT Industrial Bourbon-Lancy plant awarded World Class Manufacturing Gold Medal
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board